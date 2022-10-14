A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO