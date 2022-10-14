Read full article on original website
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off
Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
Abracadabra: Ocala Vanguard makes Belleview’s offense disappear 41-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Ocala Vanguard squeeze Belleview 41-0 in a shutout performance in Florida high school football action on October 17. Ocala Vanguard opened with a 21-0 advantage over Belleview through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Rattlers’ expense. Both...
GHS eliminates rival Buchholz
The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps
The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 25-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Keystone Heights, Bronson advance to semifinals
The Bronson Eagles soared to the next round of the Class 1A-District 8 tournament with a sweep of the No. 4 seed Hawthorne Hornets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23. The No. 5 seed Eagles will play top seed Williston at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s district semifinals. The winner will play for the district title on Thursday against either Glades Day (Belle Glade) or Wildwood.
Florida gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
Annual peanut festival wraps up in Williston
Williston hosted its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. Previously scheduled for Oct. 1, the festival was postponed to Oct. 15 due to Hurricane Ian. The event, founded by the Williston Women’s Club, featured over 100 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, food and beverages and, of...
Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus
A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
Wiles students earn All-State music honors
Eight students from Wiles Elementary School were recently selected as Florida All-State chorus and Orff musicians and will be performing in the Tampa Convention Center early next year. According to an Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) press release, the students successfully auditioned for the highly-select ensembles. The All-State Elementary Chorus...
Oak Hammock to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Oak Hammock at UF will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. on Thursday to raise awareness and funds for the crippling disease. The walk is a nearly one-mile loop around the Oak Hammock campus, starting at the Health Pavilion Parking Lot at 2660 SW 53rd Lane.
GNV commission eliminates single-family zoning
After a monthslong process, on Monday the Gainesville City Commission finalized three zoning ordinances that will allow multifamily units to go up in neighborhoods previously set aside for single-family dwellings. The divided commission voted 4-3 on each ordinance, mirroring previous decisions. Mayor Lauren Poe and commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco...
GRU teaches Cub Scouts about power line safety
Cub Scouts Pack 71 learned about power line safety and the equipment used by Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) lineworkers at their meeting in Gainesville on Oct. 12. GRU Utility Safety and Training Facilitator Gary McKenzie and lineworker Alvin Moore showed the scouts how electricity can travel from a downed or active live wire to people, vehicles and even pets. Scouts had a chance to try on rubber gloves and other equipment.
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
Area schools receive recognition award dollars
The Alachua County School District (ACSD) will receive more than $1.6 million in school recognition awards money. The bonus funds come from the state for schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card in the 2021-22 school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that $200 million would be awarded to 1,400 schools statewide through the School Recognition Program.
CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
Friends of the Library fall book sale returns
The Alachua County Friends of the Library (FOL) are gearing up for its biannual five-day book sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fall event will feature more than 500,000 donated items, including DVDs, board games, artwork, puzzles, posters, comics, and books. Most materials are priced between 25 cents to $4.
Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery
A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years
The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
