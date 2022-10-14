ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 3 Wisconsin teens injured after crashing cars while racing

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
GREENDALE, Wis. — Three Wisconsin teens racing their cars down a highway on Monday suffered minor injuries when one of the vehicles swerved out of the way of an oncoming truck and struck the other vehicle, authorities said.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries (as well as quite a few citations),” the Greendale Police Department said in a news release. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Two teens in one car and one teen in another were racing side by side after school at about 3:33 p.m. CDT, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. One of the cars struck the other one as it swerved out of the truck’s path, according to the newspaper.

The two cars with the teens left the road and crashed, WFRV-TV reported. One vehicle struck a tree, while the other rolled over, according to the television station.

Both vehicles were driven by teenage boys, Sue Zuber, assistant to the chief of police, told the Journal-Sentinel. One vehicle contained a teenage boy passenger, Zuber said.

Officers were alerted to the incident after a 911 call was made at 3:33 p.m. on Monday, Zuber said.

“Now is the perfect time to have that talk with your teen about safe driving,” the Greendale Police Department wrote on Facebook.

