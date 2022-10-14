Addison Pekar had 11 kills and Jayana Phillips blasted 13 kills in Yoakum's 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 over Rice Consolidated on Friday. Pekar also had one dig; Macie Blakeney had 29 assists, three aces, three digs, one kill; Brianna Lopez had one kill; Deazia Rios had four digs, one kill; Destiny Rios totalled eight digs, one kill, one assist; Phillips also had five digs; Leah Muenich had an ace; Madison Gonzales had five digs, three aces; Olivia Fojt recorded 11 digs, four aces; Samantha Adamek had three kills, one block, one dig; Macie Williams had four aces, two digs, one block.

YOAKUM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO