YJH XC dominates district meet
Yoakum Junior High cross country runners dominated their district meet with first-place team finishes in both the boy and girl divisions. The district-topping performances came in front of a hometown crowd on a two-mile course at the Yoakum Golf Course Tuesday, Oct. 10. Yoakum High School and Junior High Cross Country Coach Dennis Muehlstein said he was proud of the young runners and…
Hallettsville Photographer Left a Legacy of Memories
Some people just use an old shoebox, while others use store-bought albums, but no matter how we choose to save them, old photographs are sure to provide precious memories of the past. And we are indeed fortunate that there have always been individuals who have dedicated their lives to recording...
Head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition
YOAKUM, Texas – A head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. a truck traveling west on State Highway 11, about four and a half miles west of Yoakum, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another truck head-on, says Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with...
Victoria Police Department officers arrest man interfering with employees laying fiber optic cable
VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, October 13th, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Glascow Street to assist employees who were laying fiber optic cable in the area. Upon arrival, the employee advised a white Jeep had parked near their vehicle and was interfering with their work area. An officer approached the driver in...
Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead, another in Austin hospital
Two Lavaca County communities are reeling after a two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and a third in serious condition at an Austin hospital. Sgt. Rueben San Miguel, public information officer with Texas Department of Public Safety out of Victoria, said the...
Shiner volleyball: Shiner has mostly-smooth sweep of Ganado
The Lady Comanches volleyball team looked to play a really crisp, error-free match. Their efforts paid off in a 25-12, 25-5, 25-15 win over Ganado at home Friday evening to put Shiner at 6-1 before they hosted Weimar this past Tuesday in senior night. The Lady Comanches were dangerous from the back with around 19 aces in the match and made lots of swings and blocks at the net. “We were really…
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs garnish ninth district win against Rice
Addison Pekar had 11 kills and Jayana Phillips blasted 13 kills in Yoakum's 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 over Rice Consolidated on Friday. Pekar also had one dig; Macie Blakeney had 29 assists, three aces, three digs, one kill; Brianna Lopez had one kill; Deazia Rios had four digs, one kill; Destiny Rios totalled eight digs, one kill, one assist; Phillips also had five digs; Leah Muenich had an ace; Madison Gonzales had five digs, three aces; Olivia Fojt recorded 11 digs, four aces; Samantha Adamek had three kills, one block, one dig; Macie Williams had four aces, two digs, one block.
Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility
Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
Vitesco Technologies employee recognized for 50 years of service
(Seguin) – Vitesco Technologies isn’t the only one celebrating 50 years. One of its employees, Sandi Harborth, is only 149 days away from retiring from her 50-year career at the local manufacturing plant. Harborth on Thursday was publicly honored for her dedication to the plant. She says she...
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
Matadors Beat Hays on Insane 71-Yard Walk-Off TD by Devin Matthews
(Buda) — Seguin senior Devin Matthews ran through the Hays defense on a 71-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock as the Matadors beat the Hawks 41-34 at Bob Shelton Stadium on Friday night. The touchdown run ended a series of wild swings in the final two minutes between the two teams.
Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
Rattlers Take Tough Blow Against Knights
Down 21-0. The Rattlers’ offensive line struggled all throughout the evening to get the run game going as. Steele’s defensive line was in the backfield most of the night. Head Coach John Walsh didn’t shy. away from the run game as the Rattlers’ first touchdown came halfway...
