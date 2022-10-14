ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Fans With 'Just Wanna Rock' Single

Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans with new music as the hype surrounding the rapper’s next project hits a boiling point. The new single from Vert, titled “Just Wanna Rock,” is the latest new bit of music to appear as a potential release date for The Pink Tape appears closer than ever. The track is produced by Synthetic and MCVertt, and finds Uzi tackling a caffeinated Jersey instrumental in their signature auto-tuned warbles.
Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Unveil 'I Still Got It' Mixtape Cover Art

Snoop Dogg is next in line to collaborate with DJ Drama after announcing a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape called I Still Got It. Tha Doggfather and Drama gave fans their first glimpse of the upcoming project on Monday (October 17) by sharing the project’s official cover art on their respective Instagram pages.
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Paris Concert To Be Livestreamed On Amazon Music

Kendrick Lamar and Amazon Music will live stream The Big Steppers tour when it touches down in Paris, France this weekend. On Saturday (October 22), K Dot will perform at the Accor Arena in the City of Light as part of the massive 65-date world tour that kicked off in June to promote his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which dropped in May and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
GloRilla Fires Back At 'F.N.F.' Producer Hitkidd As Song Ownership Dispute Heats Up

GloRilla caught a win with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” but she has also run into a legal dispute with the song’s producer, Hitkidd. On Sunday (October 16), Hitkidd called out GloRilla on Twitter after the Memphis rapper and her team allegedly tried to seize ownership of the viral hit.
Pharrell Gives Slick Rick His Flowers At Joopiter Auction: ‘This Is The King

Pharrell has shouted out Slick Rick during his inaugural Joopiter Auction sale, and said he wouldn’t be where he was without the rapper’s influence. In a video posted to his Instagram, Pharrell stood alongside Rick the Ruler and called himself a “crumb” compared to the Hip Hop royalty standing beside him.
Kanye West Suggests George Floyd Was Killed By Fentanyl - Not Cop Kneeling On His Neck

Kanye West believes George Floyd was killed not by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes, but from the deadly painkiller fentanyl. The Chicago rap mogul made the claim during an explosive Drink Champs interview that aired over the weekend, not long after he branded Black Lives Matter — the racial justice movement that gained worldwide traction following Floyd’s death in 2020 — a “scam.”
DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges

DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
Nicki Minaj Gets Emotional As She Reconnects With Her Favorite Teacher

Nicki Minaj gave fans a peek into her pre-fame life when she invited her former elementary school teacher to a recent IG Live session. In a clip of their chat, Nicki can be seen getting visibly emotional as the teacher, who only identified herself as Liz, recounts how she came to find out her former student was famous.
Soulja Boy Pays Stranger $1K To Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy recently coughed up some bread to hire a complete stranger as his official “sandwich holder,” making him the first rapper to have one. In a video that surfaced online over the weekend, Big Draco announced the news while stood next to the latest member of his team. In true Soulja Boy fashion, the rapper made it clear he’s a pioneer when it comes to this particular hiring.
Funk Flex Blasts Kanye West Over ‘Drink Champs’ Interview, Urges Meek Mill To Respond

Funk Flex has shared his thoughts on the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd during a controversial interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. The Yeezy mogul made a number of inflammatory remarks during the three-and-a-half-hour interview. He referred to rap peers like Diddy and Meek Mill as “fake hard n-ggas,” and said even more scathing remarks about “the Jewish people.”
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef

Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Announce NxWorries Return

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have announced that their duo NxWorries is returning with new music later this week. The pair haven’t dropped a project since their debut full-length Yes Lawd! in 2016, but Paak announced they would be reuniting for a new single featuring H.E.R. titled “Where I Go.”
2 Chainz Enlists Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For Concert & Interview Series

2 Chainz will be helping Amazon Music launch their show Amazon Music Live — a brand new concert-interview series set to premiere later this month. The show, which is due to be released on October 27, will feature performances and interviews with some of music’s biggest stars airing after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The first guest on the show will be Lil Baby, who will perform songs from his new album, It’s Only Me, and sit with 2 Chainz for a conversation.
SZA Says She Recorded ‘100 Songs’ For New Album, Which Is Coming Any Day

SZA’s long-anticipated sophomore album might finally be on the way, with the TDE singer revealing she recorded a mammoth amount of new music for the upcoming LP. TMZ caught up with SZA traveling through LAX over the weekend on the West Coast, where she revealed she’s recorded over 100 songs for the follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 LP Ctrl, which she has said should arrive very soon.
Trippie Redd Developing Anime Series With ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

Trippie Redd has started development on his very own anime series. As a huge anime fan, Trippie will be working with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones on the series. The Ohio native took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to add some hype to his next endeavor outside of the music world.
