HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Fans With 'Just Wanna Rock' Single
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans with new music as the hype surrounding the rapper’s next project hits a boiling point. The new single from Vert, titled “Just Wanna Rock,” is the latest new bit of music to appear as a potential release date for The Pink Tape appears closer than ever. The track is produced by Synthetic and MCVertt, and finds Uzi tackling a caffeinated Jersey instrumental in their signature auto-tuned warbles.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Unveil 'I Still Got It' Mixtape Cover Art
Snoop Dogg is next in line to collaborate with DJ Drama after announcing a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape called I Still Got It. Tha Doggfather and Drama gave fans their first glimpse of the upcoming project on Monday (October 17) by sharing the project’s official cover art on their respective Instagram pages.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Gets 50th Birthday Love From 50 Cent, Royce Da 5'9", Chuck D & More
Eminem received birthday wishes from a number of his rap peers on Monday (October 17) as he celebrated turning 50 years old. 50 Cent, who signed with Em’s Shady Records imprint in 2002 and has remained a loyal friend and collaborator ever since, dedicated an Instagram post to the Detroit native.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Suggests ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Is His Last Album: ‘Ask Madlib’
Freddie Gibbs has suggested that $oul $old $eparately will be his final album, and said his highly anticipated collab project with Madlib might not happen. During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, an eager fan asked if Montana, the rumored follow-up to 2019’s Bandana, would ever see the light of day.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Paris Concert To Be Livestreamed On Amazon Music
Kendrick Lamar and Amazon Music will live stream The Big Steppers tour when it touches down in Paris, France this weekend. On Saturday (October 22), K Dot will perform at the Accor Arena in the City of Light as part of the massive 65-date world tour that kicked off in June to promote his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which dropped in May and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Fires Back At 'F.N.F.' Producer Hitkidd As Song Ownership Dispute Heats Up
GloRilla caught a win with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” but she has also run into a legal dispute with the song’s producer, Hitkidd. On Sunday (October 16), Hitkidd called out GloRilla on Twitter after the Memphis rapper and her team allegedly tried to seize ownership of the viral hit.
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Gives Slick Rick His Flowers At Joopiter Auction: ‘This Is The King
Pharrell has shouted out Slick Rick during his inaugural Joopiter Auction sale, and said he wouldn’t be where he was without the rapper’s influence. In a video posted to his Instagram, Pharrell stood alongside Rick the Ruler and called himself a “crumb” compared to the Hip Hop royalty standing beside him.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Doesn't Believe Kanye West Is 'Crazy': 'He Knows Exactly What He's Saying'
50 Cent and Kanye West have crossed paths as fixtures of Hip Hop for about two decades. As a veteran in the rap game, 50 was asked about Ye’s recent antics and anti-Semitic remarks during an appearance on Hot 97 earlier this week. 50 said he “forgives” Kanye for...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Suggests George Floyd Was Killed By Fentanyl - Not Cop Kneeling On His Neck
Kanye West believes George Floyd was killed not by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes, but from the deadly painkiller fentanyl. The Chicago rap mogul made the claim during an explosive Drink Champs interview that aired over the weekend, not long after he branded Black Lives Matter — the racial justice movement that gained worldwide traction following Floyd’s death in 2020 — a “scam.”
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges
DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Gets Emotional As She Reconnects With Her Favorite Teacher
Nicki Minaj gave fans a peek into her pre-fame life when she invited her former elementary school teacher to a recent IG Live session. In a clip of their chat, Nicki can be seen getting visibly emotional as the teacher, who only identified herself as Liz, recounts how she came to find out her former student was famous.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Pays Stranger $1K To Be His 'Sandwich Holder'
Soulja Boy recently coughed up some bread to hire a complete stranger as his official “sandwich holder,” making him the first rapper to have one. In a video that surfaced online over the weekend, Big Draco announced the news while stood next to the latest member of his team. In true Soulja Boy fashion, the rapper made it clear he’s a pioneer when it comes to this particular hiring.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Kanye West Over ‘Drink Champs’ Interview, Urges Meek Mill To Respond
Funk Flex has shared his thoughts on the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd during a controversial interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. The Yeezy mogul made a number of inflammatory remarks during the three-and-a-half-hour interview. He referred to rap peers like Diddy and Meek Mill as “fake hard n-ggas,” and said even more scathing remarks about “the Jewish people.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef
Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
HipHopDX.com
Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Announce NxWorries Return
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have announced that their duo NxWorries is returning with new music later this week. The pair haven’t dropped a project since their debut full-length Yes Lawd! in 2016, but Paak announced they would be reuniting for a new single featuring H.E.R. titled “Where I Go.”
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Spooks Druski By Turning Into A 'Super Gremlin' During Instagram Live
Kodak Black had some fun with Druski on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (October 18), and the comedian wasn’t too fond of what was happening. Druski played the role of the shady CEO of his fictional record label, Coulda Been Records, and was on the hunt for new talent to add to his roster.
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz Enlists Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For Concert & Interview Series
2 Chainz will be helping Amazon Music launch their show Amazon Music Live — a brand new concert-interview series set to premiere later this month. The show, which is due to be released on October 27, will feature performances and interviews with some of music’s biggest stars airing after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The first guest on the show will be Lil Baby, who will perform songs from his new album, It’s Only Me, and sit with 2 Chainz for a conversation.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Hit With $250M Lawsuit From George Floyd’s Family Over ‘Drink Champs’ Comments
Kanye West has been hit with a lawsuit by George Floyd’s family following his controversial remarks about Floyd’s 2020 death during his recent Drink Champs appearance. According to Click2Houston, Roxie Washington filed the suit on behalf of Floyd’s daughter, who is the only beneficiary of his estate, seeking $250 million in punitive damages.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Says She Recorded ‘100 Songs’ For New Album, Which Is Coming Any Day
SZA’s long-anticipated sophomore album might finally be on the way, with the TDE singer revealing she recorded a mammoth amount of new music for the upcoming LP. TMZ caught up with SZA traveling through LAX over the weekend on the West Coast, where she revealed she’s recorded over 100 songs for the follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 LP Ctrl, which she has said should arrive very soon.
HipHopDX.com
Trippie Redd Developing Anime Series With ‘The Boondocks’ Producer
Trippie Redd has started development on his very own anime series. As a huge anime fan, Trippie will be working with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones on the series. The Ohio native took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to add some hype to his next endeavor outside of the music world.
