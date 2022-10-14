DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.

