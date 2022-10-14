Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night.

After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is.

Fitzpatrick, now retired, wants Fields to know he's not Peyton Manning or Patrick Mahomes. In other words, he's not a pocket passer.

“Justin Fields needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I?’ You are not Peyton Manning. You’re not Patrick Mahomes. You’re not a pocket passer. You are a Cam Newton-type. You are a guy who is an elite runner of the football," said Fitzpatrick, via Kimberley A. Martin.

Ouch. There were probably better ways to say that.

The problem with Justin Fields may not be Justin Fields at all. The Bears of Chicago might be setting him up to fail.

Fields shines when he rolls out of the pocket and makes plays with his legs. The problem is Chicago doesn't implement many designed-quarterback runs and often ask Fields to stay in the pocket and make his progressions. '

Unless the Bears make a change to their offense Fields probably isn't going to have much success through the air this season.