Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
Tell Us Which Supporting Character You Think Is Better Than The Main Character
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
The Spookiest And Most Adorable Pet Costumes Ever
Halloween is just around the corner, so if you still haven't found a paws-itively perfect costume for your favorite furry friend, now is the time. Any pet owner knows the struggle of finding the best costume to show off their four-legged pal's unique personality, or maybe you simply want to find a tiny outfit to compliment your own costume.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone carve up jack-o’-lanterns with huge knives
The actions movie superstars got into the spooky season spirit creating a couple of classic looking Halloween pumpkins with the help of a couple very large blades.
