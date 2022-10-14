Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal
Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech
Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women land at No. 18 in AP preseason poll
The Baylor women’s basketball team will open up the season ranked 18th, as that’s where the Bears landed in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll. Baylor is coming off a 28-7 season in Nicki Collen’s first at the helm in Waco. The Bears claimed the program’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship and nabbed a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament before being bounced by South Dakota in the second round.
WacoTrib.com
Fly, Eagles, fly: Valley Mills' clutch fifth-set plays lead to upset of Crawford
CRAWFORD — It’s just a short, nine-mile country road stretch on Highway 317 that separates Valley Mills and Crawford. Valley Mills is getting there. They’re closing the gap. Showing some incredible guts and fight, the 19th-ranked Lady Eagles made the clutch plays they had to make, and...
WacoTrib.com
HOT Fair attendance up from last year
Heart O' Texas Fair head honcho Wes Allison crossed his fingers and hoped attendance this year would approach that last year, when fans of corn dogs, carnival rides and bucking broncs turned out in droves. They celebrated the fair's return following its COVID-19-related cancellation a year earlier. Apparently Allison need...
WacoTrib.com
MCC jazz vocalist, professor to sing ‘Swan Songs’ Friday
Jazz vocalist and songwriter Beth Ullman won’t be retiring from McLennan Community College until next spring, but she’s taking the time Friday for a musical farewell of sorts she’s calling “Swan Songs.”. While the concert means a goodbye in some sense, it’s a hello again in...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Mammoth site to hold fall festival Saturday
The free Waco Mammoth National Monument Fall Fossil Festival will be held Saturday at the mammoth site, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. The event will include local exhibitors, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Hiking trails, restrooms and gift shops will be open. For more information, call 254-750-7946. Tip Off Luncheon.
WacoTrib.com
Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between...
WacoTrib.com
Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building
The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
WacoTrib.com
Fire underscores danger to buildings in historic downtown Marlin
A fire that destroyed a building Sunday on Live Oak Street in Marlin was just blocks from another historic building that was lost to fire in July, bringing attention to the fire dangers in Marlin’s historic downtown. Fire officials this week are investigating the fire that destroyed the one-story...
WacoTrib.com
Renovated Doris Miller center to open with pool by summer; work could cost $4.5M
The city of Waco is deep into renovations of the former Doris Miller YMCA and plans to reopen it to the public in summer 2023 with a refurbished gym, indoor swimming pool and several acres of public park space in the heart of East Waco. The city is spending about...
WacoTrib.com
Bail for McGregor shooting suspect set at $4.5 million
The suspect in the McGregor shooting deaths of three adults and two teens three weeks ago was released from the hospital and booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday. A judge set bail at $4.5 million for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 34, of McGregor, on two counts of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
