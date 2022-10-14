ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal

Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech

Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor women land at No. 18 in AP preseason poll

The Baylor women’s basketball team will open up the season ranked 18th, as that’s where the Bears landed in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll. Baylor is coming off a 28-7 season in Nicki Collen’s first at the helm in Waco. The Bears claimed the program’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship and nabbed a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament before being bounced by South Dakota in the second round.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

HOT Fair attendance up from last year

Heart O' Texas Fair head honcho Wes Allison crossed his fingers and hoped attendance this year would approach that last year, when fans of corn dogs, carnival rides and bucking broncs turned out in droves. They celebrated the fair's return following its COVID-19-related cancellation a year earlier. Apparently Allison need...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC jazz vocalist, professor to sing ‘Swan Songs’ Friday

Jazz vocalist and songwriter Beth Ullman won’t be retiring from McLennan Community College until next spring, but she’s taking the time Friday for a musical farewell of sorts she’s calling “Swan Songs.”. While the concert means a goodbye in some sense, it’s a hello again in...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Mammoth site to hold fall festival Saturday

The free Waco Mammoth National Monument Fall Fossil Festival will be held Saturday at the mammoth site, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. The event will include local exhibitors, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Hiking trails, restrooms and gift shops will be open. For more information, call 254-750-7946. Tip Off Luncheon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WacoTrib.com

Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building

The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire underscores danger to buildings in historic downtown Marlin

A fire that destroyed a building Sunday on Live Oak Street in Marlin was just blocks from another historic building that was lost to fire in July, bringing attention to the fire dangers in Marlin’s historic downtown. Fire officials this week are investigating the fire that destroyed the one-story...
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bail for McGregor shooting suspect set at $4.5 million

The suspect in the McGregor shooting deaths of three adults and two teens three weeks ago was released from the hospital and booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday. A judge set bail at $4.5 million for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 34, of McGregor, on two counts of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
MCGREGOR, TX

