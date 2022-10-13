Read full article on original website
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Apple recipes that will make you feel cozy to your core
It’s apple season. The underdog fruit of autumn (can you guess what the most popular fruit of fall might be? Hint: it’s orange) is back with its crunchy texture and sour-sweet flavor. From apple picking to apple cider doughnuts coated in cinnamon sugar, make sure to take advantage of the seasonal fruit until the end of its prime time on October 31st. Apples as an ingredient can be incredibly warm and comforting, offering a rustic feel to any meal. Looking to surprise your kids with after-school treats? Or maybe cook up something special with your significant other? Here are four apple recipes to ring in the harvest season:
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
I Made Amish ‘Apple Goodie’ and It’s the Easy Weeknight Dessert We All Need
Apples are the ideal fruit to incorporate in a variety of desserts, from classic apple pie to apple spice cake and caramel apple scones. And while apples certainly shine in those desserts, sometimes, you want a quick treat that only requires a few steps and a handful of ingredients to make. For those occasions, this Amish Apple Goodie recipe is sure to do the trick.
Cinnamon Apples: Simple and Versatile
Breakfast Strata
Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
The 15 Best Pumpkin Spice Products to try This Fall
As it’s now firmly fall and days into October, we are fully immersed in pumpkin spice season. The delightful blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and occasionally allspice has become as ubiquitous this time of year as falling leaves and football tailgates. We’ve discussed some of our favorite and...
Meme’s Oatmeal Cake is a buttery, autumnal treat for even the most beginner baker
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. This is my family's favorite autumn cake! The warming spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, the hearty moistness of oatmeal, the simple...
The very best lemon poppy seed bread recipe
Instead of a sprinkle of shy poppy seeds hiding in a fluffy lemon loaf, this recipe boasts dramatic layers. It's inspired by a famous poppy seed paste found in many Eastern European desserts I grew up with. This paste, also called mohn, is a mixture of poppy seeds, sugar, and a binder like milk or egg. It's used for kolaches, babkas, hamantaschen, crescent rolls — the options are endless. So why not layer it in a tender lemon quick bread? (On that note: Yes, this is one of those situations where quick bread essentially means cake — but don't let that stop you from enjoying it for breakfast.)
This simple twist on a Southern-style mud cake uses rosewater and pistachios
"Gentle rose and pistachio . . . is a very common combination in Indian sweets and desserts. This just lifts the very chocolatey pudding and makes it amazing." "The rose is so subtle, and the pistachio just goes so well with chocolate. This is absolutely delicious." — Chetna Makan.
How to beat egg whites to soft or stiff peaks and not mess them up
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cooking is full of amazing transformations, but one of the more impressive is what happens when you beat egg whites. Watching them morph from transparent and slimy into fluffy, white clouds - made even more glossy with sugar - is to truly appreciate the magic and science of food.
Brown Butter Macadamia Nut Cookies
It’s hard to find a more iconic recipe featuring white chocolate chips than macadamia nut cookies. The perfect balance between sweet, salty, nutty, and buttery have made them classic for a reason. This recipe takes them to the next level with brown butter, which brings an amazing flavor. But the best part is that the dough come together in just 15 minutes and you don’t even need a mixer to make them!
Pumpkin spice up your cycling life
Pumpkin spice products to suit your cycling needs: energy bars, granola, protein and post-ride beers
Apple Flambé Pie
Apple cider and a combination of fresh, cooked, and dried apples join forces in this stovetop apple pie filling enhanced with licorice-laced pops of toasted fennel seeds and fragrant orange zest. Just before serving, the pie is topped with flaming Calvados for an extra punch of apple flavor — or, if you'd like to play off the cinnamon in the pie, flambé using Fireball. (Stay classy!) You can make this pie with any prepared piecrust, but for an additional twist, pair it with a Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust (pictured) — it's a great match for the caramel apple filling. Look for unsweetened cold-pressed apple cider in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Shelf-stable cider is often heat-treated and will have a muted flavor. Any bourbon or brandy with an ABV of 40% or higher will work for flambéing.
Banana Cupcakes with Banana Buttercream Frosting
These moist, creamy banana cupcakes with banana frosting are the best choice for all banana lovers! So yummy and moist! Plus, very simple and easy to prepare – you will need around 30-40 minutes to make them. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 1½ cup...
Peanut Butter Pudding Recipe
Dicle Belul has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I would like to share with you a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare both for when you want to pamper yourself and for your guests. You can prepare and present this recipe in a very short time, I hope you like it. I love peanut butter and generally try to use it in all my dessert recipes. Especially in dessert recipes, the peanut butter adds a different color to the recipe both in terms of flavor and consistency.
Dehydrated mixed fruit with almonds
Are you interested in a healthy snack? Well, I am spending the day dehydrating mixed fruit to make a highly healthy and snack-able treat. Once the fruit is fully dehydrated, I will mix it with almonds, then store the fruit mix in vacuum-sealed mason jars.
