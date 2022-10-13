Apple cider and a combination of fresh, cooked, and dried apples join forces in this stovetop apple pie filling enhanced with licorice-laced pops of toasted fennel seeds and fragrant orange zest. Just before serving, the pie is topped with flaming Calvados for an extra punch of apple flavor — or, if you'd like to play off the cinnamon in the pie, flambé using Fireball. (Stay classy!) You can make this pie with any prepared piecrust, but for an additional twist, pair it with a Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust (pictured) — it's a great match for the caramel apple filling. Look for unsweetened cold-pressed apple cider in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Shelf-stable cider is often heat-treated and will have a muted flavor. Any bourbon or brandy with an ABV of 40% or higher will work for flambéing.

