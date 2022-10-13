ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, MO

prepskc.com

Road Warriors

WICHITA, Kan. — It all came down to the right leg of St. James Academy first-year kicker Kylar Haarhuis. With the game on the line, Haarhuis nailed a game-winning 24-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift the Thunder to a 31-29 nonconference victory and a fourth straight win Friday night at Kapaun Mt. Caramel.
LENEXA, KS
prepskc.com

Finding top gear

Park Hill South’s dynamic offense appears to be hitting its stride just in time for a postseason push. The Panthers scored a season-high point total during a 49-23 victory against Platte County on Friday night thanks to the tandem of running back DJ Jones and quarterback Briggs Bartosh, who combined to score five of the team’s seven touchdowns.
RIVERSIDE, MO
prepskc.com

Missouri Roundup Week 8

Raytown and Belton hooked up in a back-and-forth battle of Suburban White Conference opponents and matched each other step for step Friday Night. The Bluejays came out on top 28-21. Raytown, (5-3, 2-2), took the lead in the first quarter when Nate Whitebear hit Anthony Ransburg for 18 yards. The extra point was blocked, and Raytown led 6-0.
RAYTOWN, MO
prepskc.com

Passing another test

They shot off fireworks Friday night at Pleasant Hill’s Eklund Stadium – a nice display during Senior Night ceremonies before the game and a booming finale afterward. In between, Center provided most of the pyrotechnics. In a matchup of state-ranked and unbeaten MRVC West teams, Center flexed its...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
prepskc.com

Pick sixes for the win

The battle of the unbeatens certainly lived up to its billing on Friday night between Olathe North and Mill Valley. In a game that was dominated by the defenses, the Eagles came up with two pick sixes to account for the only points of the second half en route to edging Mill Valley, 20-16.
OLATHE, KS
prepskc.com

Miege bounces back with win over BV West

The last time Bishop Miege lost to Blue Valley West was during the 2013 season. The Jaguars outlasted the Stags in that game 38-24 in the sectional round of the Kansas 5A playoffs only to lose in the sub-state round to eventual state champions Blue Valley. Since then, Miege has won seven consecutive contests over West.
SHAWNEE, KS
prepskc.com

Fort Osage takes out North Kansas City

With its 25-14 win over North Kansas City Friday night, Fort Osage has set up a Suburban Red Conference championship game with the Oak Park Northmen next week. The Indians (6-2, 3-0) have now won four consecutive games after starting the season 2-2. The Hornets fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: Where are they now?

In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KTTS

K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

