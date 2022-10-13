Read full article on original website
Road Warriors
WICHITA, Kan. — It all came down to the right leg of St. James Academy first-year kicker Kylar Haarhuis. With the game on the line, Haarhuis nailed a game-winning 24-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift the Thunder to a 31-29 nonconference victory and a fourth straight win Friday night at Kapaun Mt. Caramel.
Finding top gear
Park Hill South’s dynamic offense appears to be hitting its stride just in time for a postseason push. The Panthers scored a season-high point total during a 49-23 victory against Platte County on Friday night thanks to the tandem of running back DJ Jones and quarterback Briggs Bartosh, who combined to score five of the team’s seven touchdowns.
Missouri Roundup Week 8
Raytown and Belton hooked up in a back-and-forth battle of Suburban White Conference opponents and matched each other step for step Friday Night. The Bluejays came out on top 28-21. Raytown, (5-3, 2-2), took the lead in the first quarter when Nate Whitebear hit Anthony Ransburg for 18 yards. The extra point was blocked, and Raytown led 6-0.
Passing another test
They shot off fireworks Friday night at Pleasant Hill’s Eklund Stadium – a nice display during Senior Night ceremonies before the game and a booming finale afterward. In between, Center provided most of the pyrotechnics. In a matchup of state-ranked and unbeaten MRVC West teams, Center flexed its...
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Pick sixes for the win
The battle of the unbeatens certainly lived up to its billing on Friday night between Olathe North and Mill Valley. In a game that was dominated by the defenses, the Eagles came up with two pick sixes to account for the only points of the second half en route to edging Mill Valley, 20-16.
Miege bounces back with win over BV West
The last time Bishop Miege lost to Blue Valley West was during the 2013 season. The Jaguars outlasted the Stags in that game 38-24 in the sectional round of the Kansas 5A playoffs only to lose in the sub-state round to eventual state champions Blue Valley. Since then, Miege has won seven consecutive contests over West.
Fort Osage takes out North Kansas City
With its 25-14 win over North Kansas City Friday night, Fort Osage has set up a Suburban Red Conference championship game with the Oak Park Northmen next week. The Indians (6-2, 3-0) have now won four consecutive games after starting the season 2-2. The Hornets fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
Looking Back: Where are they now?
In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
