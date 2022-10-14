ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Lt. Green releases 10-point-plan to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green plans to reduce homelessness in Hawaii by more than 50% over the course of four years if he becomes governor. More than 10,000 people are chronically homeless in the islands. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said rehousing them reduces the cost of Medicaid as much as $60,000 per person. They hope to provide free basic healthcare to the homeless to prevent major medical issues that could eventually swamp hospital beds.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this week Friday. It kicks off with the 25th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic in Kaanapali on Maui -- a fun play-and-eat golf tournament. The festival ends with The Art of Food & Wine event at Halekulani on Oahu on November 6.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

McDonald's brings back its nostalgic Halloween pails starting Tuesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- McDonald’s is bringing back memories with its old school Happy Meal Halloween pails. They were first introduced in 1986. All Hawaii McDonald's restaurants will be carrying the iconic Halloween pails -- McBoo (white), McPunk'n (orange), and McGoblin (green) -- starting Tuesday, October 18. They'll be available through Halloween, or while supplies last.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy