KITV.com
Lt. Green releases 10-point-plan to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green plans to reduce homelessness in Hawaii by more than 50% over the course of four years if he becomes governor. More than 10,000 people are chronically homeless in the islands. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said rehousing them reduces the cost of Medicaid as much as $60,000 per person. They hope to provide free basic healthcare to the homeless to prevent major medical issues that could eventually swamp hospital beds.
KITV.com
Childcare centers on Oahu are reopening after closing due to water main breaks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Wednesday morning, 11 childcare development centers on Oahu are reopening following several water main breaks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Now all centers here at the base are open for all current enrollees. The navy originally planned to open just one facility today for mission essential...
KITV.com
Navy announces water main breaks to be fixed by next week, as daycare centers, restaurants remain closed
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The Navy says two out of four water main breaks have been fixed, as a boil water advisory remains in effect for 93,000 residents in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam. Officials say the main water line is on track to be fixed by next Tuesday.
KITV.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring for dozens of jobs in Maui, with hiring event on October 19
MAUI (KITV4) -- Dozens of management and hospitality jobs are available on Maui, Marriott Vacations Worldwide announced Tuesday. Hourly positions include front desk positions, housekeeping, maintenance, food and beverage roles, and safety and security positions.
KITV.com
"The Great ShakeOut": Worldwide earthquake preparedness drill on Thursday aims to save lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An international earthquake preparedness drill is happening Thursday, October 20, and officials hope the drills will help save lives. The training will be held simultaneously across each time zone, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Zone (HI-EMA) is running a social media campaign to encourage more people to #DropCoverHoldOn.
KITV.com
The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this Friday on Maui
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival starts this week Friday. It kicks off with the 25th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic in Kaanapali on Maui -- a fun play-and-eat golf tournament. The festival ends with The Art of Food & Wine event at Halekulani on Oahu on November 6.
KITV.com
Navy turns to Facebook meeting to outline plan on water main break
PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV)-The Navy says it'll take 7 to 10 days to fix a major water main break on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that's forced a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in the area since Friday. “The situation is stable but it's still vulnerable,” said Joint Base Pearl...
KITV.com
Making sense of special education: Assets School hosts dyslexia information session
It's a story educators like Dr. Elsa Lee have heard countless times before... "When I didn't know or word or something I would just feel useless," eighth grader Emmalia Kalahiki admitted. "I would cry and stuff because I didn't know what the word was."
KITV.com
McDonald's brings back its nostalgic Halloween pails starting Tuesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- McDonald’s is bringing back memories with its old school Happy Meal Halloween pails. They were first introduced in 1986. All Hawaii McDonald's restaurants will be carrying the iconic Halloween pails -- McBoo (white), McPunk'n (orange), and McGoblin (green) -- starting Tuesday, October 18. They'll be available through Halloween, or while supplies last.
