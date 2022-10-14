Read full article on original website
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown
Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
Up and Coming Weekly
Take a strange journey with The Rocky Horror Show
The Rocky Horror Show cult classic will be performed live in downtown Fayetteville right before Halloween. A Yellow Beanie Project will perform the production. Their theater production is rooted in collaboration among regional artists. They want to provide a platform for emerging and established voices within the Cumberland County community.
Up and Coming Weekly
FSO brings local audience a Symphony of Horror
Cape Fear’s Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra presents its symphony movie night featuring the film, "Nosferatu," on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom in Hope Mills. “Nosferatu is our symphony night movie and the purpose of this event is to provide a free event to...
Up and Coming Weekly
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient
The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
The Fairmont Farmers’ Festival now and then
FAIRMONT — The 2022 Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont marked the resumption of a local tradition dating back half a century.
Up and Coming Weekly
Kiwanis Club hosts the Care for Kids Golf Tournament
The Kiwanis Club International has long been known for their mission in serving the children of the world. For the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, that means serving the children and youth in our community through service projects, fundraising, grants, scholarships and sponsoring school-based service leadership programs. On Oct. 20, the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville will be holding their annual Care For Kids Golf Tournament at Gates Four Golf and Country Club, located at 6775 Irongate Drive.
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
cbs17
Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Golf Championship highlights players and community
Over the last several years, people have asked me why Up & Coming Weekly newspaper makes such a “big deal” out of a golf tournament. Well, it's not just any golf tournament. It's the Cumberland County Golf Championship. And it's unique. The CCGC is not only this community's...
wraltechwire.com
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people
RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fall Fest set to offer resources, information for foster families while highlighting need for volunteers
According to the most recent data, a child is removed from their home and placed into foster care every two minutes. As of 2021, over 400,000 children in the United States are in the foster care system. While that number has dropped over the past several years, the reality of those numbers is much more concerning.
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in NC
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
WRAL
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
cbs17
Gas prices on the rise again, but Fayetteville may have a cheaper answer for NC drivers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA reported the average cost of unleaded gas in North Carolina now sits at $3.50 per gallon. That’s 14 cents more than just one month ago. The national average for regular unleaded is $3.88 per gallon, and while prices have been stable for the last week, economists said they don’t expect it to stay there.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Folwell vetoes Spring Lake hiring of new town manager with questionable past
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve the hire of a new town manager for Spring Lake, which remains under the financial control of his Local Government Commission. Folwell announced his decision against approving funds to hire Justine Jones as town manager in a...
Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County
RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland...
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
WRAL
Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County
A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
Comments / 0