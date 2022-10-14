ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown

Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Take a strange journey with The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show cult classic will be performed live in downtown Fayetteville right before Halloween. A Yellow Beanie Project will perform the production. Their theater production is rooted in collaboration among regional artists. They want to provide a platform for emerging and established voices within the Cumberland County community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FSO brings local audience a Symphony of Horror

Cape Fear’s Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra presents its symphony movie night featuring the film, "Nosferatu," on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom in Hope Mills. “Nosferatu is our symphony night movie and the purpose of this event is to provide a free event to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient

The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Kiwanis Club hosts the Care for Kids Golf Tournament

The Kiwanis Club International has long been known for their mission in serving the children of the world. For the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, that means serving the children and youth in our community through service projects, fundraising, grants, scholarships and sponsoring school-based service leadership programs. On Oct. 20, the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville will be holding their annual Care For Kids Golf Tournament at Gates Four Golf and Country Club, located at 6775 Irongate Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people

RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
RALEIGH, NC
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

