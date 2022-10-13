Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 458,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Was Blocked From AAA TripleMania Appearance Due To ‘Legal Issues’
AAA had hoped that Kenny Omega would appear at their recent TripleMania event, which went ahead without the Cleaner. Omega, a former AAA Mega Champion, is currently serving a suspension from AEW due to his role in the All Out 2022 backstage fight. Speaking in a recent video, AAA Head...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,274,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,243,000 viewers they did the previous week. SmackDown pulled in a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demo, the same as the 0.54 one week ago. This was the Extreme Rules 2022 fallout...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs More Non-Title Women’s Feuds
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to introduce more feuds between women not for championship gold. Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules last week, making Liv Morgan pass out. Morgan had held the title since Money in the Bank in July when she cashed in on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got two big matches announced for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage, including HOOK facing off against Ari Daivari in an FTW Championship match. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage below:. FTW Championship Match:. HOOK vs. Ari Daivari.
