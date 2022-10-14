Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways.
LaRosa's original pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopens after renovation
CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue has reopened after undergoing an interior renovation. The location, open for nearly 70 years, closed earlier this summer while the work was done. A $1 million project, the renovation included bigger meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 100 people and...
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria.
Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville.
Youth football coach gunned down after practice remembered as mentor to kids
CINCINNATI — A youth football coach was gunned down in front of his team as they were leaving the fieldfrom practice in College Hill on Tuesday night. Jermaine Knox, 37, was known as "Coach Maine" in the community. He died at the scene in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue.
Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park.
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington.
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on 12 Mile Road in New Richmond.
Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon.
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown.
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason.
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood.
