Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball sectional championships, cross country regionals, and regional championships for boys and girls soccer. Below we have scores from around the area. CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS:. GIRLS:. 1. West Lafayette.
Parking cars for a cause: Community Corrections, Paramedics direct traffic for Salvation Army
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At the Purdue home football game against Nebraska Saturday evening paramedics from Phoenix Paramedic Solutions and Tippecanoe County Community Corrections volunteers parked cars for a cause. As News 18 has previously reported, Purdue Athletics donates $10 per volunteer per hour worked to the Salvation...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
Inflation blamed for record food assistance numbers in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Record numbers of people in Greater Lafayette are seeking food assistance due to inflation and high gas prices. But one local food bank reports fewer people donating meals than in the past. "We are seeing record numbers of people shopping with us this year," says...
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Carmel man ignored serious symptoms of a blood clot that almost killed him
CARMEL, Ind. — At the age of 55, Chris Betelak ignored serious signs and symptoms that almost killed him. He experienced leg swelling, shortness of breath, and aches and pains. “I was working in the back yard just back along the fence line in the back pasture and I,...
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
‘These markers will be there forever’
PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville
Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
Purdue student one of three arrested on operating while intoxicated charges
West Lafayette Police arrested three people Thursday and Friday on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Maximilian Salazar, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday night. He was pulled over near the corner of East Columbia Street and North Salisbury Street about 9:15...
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
