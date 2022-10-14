ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbager, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbager hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
Inflation blamed for record food assistance numbers in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Record numbers of people in Greater Lafayette are seeking food assistance due to inflation and high gas prices. But one local food bank reports fewer people donating meals than in the past. "We are seeing record numbers of people shopping with us this year," says...
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
‘These markers will be there forever’

PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe

Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
