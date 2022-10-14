ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above

CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kings Island announces new themed area with 2 new rides coming in 2023

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LaRosa's original pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopens after renovation

CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue has reopened after undergoing an interior renovation. The location, open for nearly 70 years, closed earlier this summer while the work was done. A $1 million project, the renovation included bigger meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 100 people and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CHEVIOT, OH

