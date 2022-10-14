Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Kings Island reveals plans for new themed area with 2 new rides
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
WLWT 5
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Kings Island announces new themed area with 2 new rides coming in 2023
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
WLWT 5
LaRosa's original pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopens after renovation
CINCINNATI — LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue has reopened after undergoing an interior renovation. The location, open for nearly 70 years, closed earlier this summer while the work was done. A $1 million project, the renovation included bigger meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 100 people and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Greenland Place and Crest Hill Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Greenland Place and Crest Hill Avenue in Roselawn. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at Martin Luther King and Campus Green drives in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 2