Tilda Swinton has been praised for the “gracious” way she reacted to a barista’s latte art depicting her on a cup of coffee.The Hollywood star gasped in awe and took photographs of the latte art presented to her by Brian Leonard, who goes by the username @baristabrian on social media.Leonard, who recreates works of art in the foam on cups of coffee, showed Swinton the portrait he made of her during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which took place in September.Sharing a video on TikTok on Monday (17 October), the artist said her reaction was his “all-time favourite”.“She...

