What the papers say – October 14

PA Reporter
 5 days ago
At the end of the working week the newspapers continue to be dominated by the under-pressure Prime Minister as she holds talks over rowing back key elements of her tax-cutting plans.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Financial Times say Liz Truss is preparing a new mini budget U-turn in the latest blow to her authority.

The i adds that, at the time of going to print, it appeared those new U-turn talks would be taking place while the Chancellor was out of the country.

The Daily Telegraph has Kwasi Kwarteng insisting he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

The Prime Minister “has 17 days to save her job”, according to “mutinous Conservative MPs”, the Daily Mail front page says.

The Daily Star covers the saga with an image of a lettuce and Ms Truss with the headline: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Metro continues to cover the trial of the alleged “baby poisoner” nurse.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature Gary Lineker: the first paper has the Match of the Day presenter saying he knows of two Premier League stars who are “very close” to coming out and called on them to do so amid the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup – where homosexuality is a crime punishable by seven years in jail. The latter paper says he is “furious” with a referee who is selling the £3 million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England.

Related
The Independent

Starmer accuses Truss of ‘insulting’ British workers

Sir Keir Starmer will accuse Liz Truss of “insulting” British workers while pledging a Labour government will repeal any new Conservative legislation restricting the right to strike.In his address to the annual TUC conference on Thursday, the Labour leader will say the Tories are “completely out of touch with the reality of the British economy”.He will highlight a leaked audio recording of Ms Truss when she was treasury chief secretary under Theresa May saying workers in the UK lacked the “skill and application” of their foreign counterparts and needed “a bit more graft”.Working people will not be better off because...
The Independent

Liz Truss government rocked by day of chaos

Liz Truss’s government was tonight rocking on its foundations, after a day of chaos which saw the shock dismissal of her home secretary followed within hours by the threatened resignation of her chief whip.Suella Braverman launched a savage broadside on the prime minister after being sacked from the Home Office for breaking security rules, effectively accusing her of breaking pledges to voters and failing to take responsibility for her mistakes.And there were allegations of bullying in the House of Commons as Ms Truss survived a Labour challenge to her decision to lift the ban on fracking, but provoked chief...
The Independent

Truss on the brink after Braverman exit and Commons chaos

Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse after another chaotic day which saw the acrimonious resignation of her home secretary, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.Suella Braverman lashed out at Ms Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit and accused the Government of “breaking key pledges”.Her exit, coming just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in office, with all eyes on whether...
The Independent

‘Something has to give’: Former Brexit minister joins calls for Liz Truss to resign

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost has joined calls for Liz Truss to resign, saying “something has to give” following a chaotic day in Westminster. He said the prime minister cannot stay in office because she “campaigned against the policies she is now implementing”.Writing in the Telegraph, Lord Frost dealt another blow to Ms Truss on a difficult day for the government, which saw home secretary Suella Braverman resign and hit out at the prime minister’s “tumultuous” time in office. He said: “As Suella Braverman made so clear this afternoon, the government is implementing neither the programme Liz Truss originally...
The Independent

UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff

A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
The Independent

Suella Braverman - live: Home secretary resigns and chief whip ‘threatens to quit’

Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.Ms Braverman sent Liz Truss an open letter, in which she claims she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.But, she mainly voiced concern over the government’s conduct, writing that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.Chief whip Wendy Morton...
The Independent

Commons chaos an ‘absolute disgrace’, says ‘livid’ senior Tory MP

Chaotic scenes in the House of Commons have been condemned as “inexcusable” and an “absolute disgrace”, by a senior Tory backbencher.Sir Charles Walker, a former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, said he was “livid” about recent turmoil and warned that unless the party starts to “behave like grown-ups” then “perhaps 200” MPs could find themselves out of jobs.Those who helped put Liz Truss into power as Prime Minister also have a lot to answer for, he added.He was talking after the Government defeated Labour’s bid to ban fracking amid farcical scenes in the Commons on Wednesday.Speaking after...
The Independent

Tory MP Charles Walker visibly furious in lobby interview after ‘pitiful’ behaviour from party

Conservative MP Charles Walker was visibly angry as he gave an interview in the House of Commons during a chaotic evening in Westminster on Wednesday, 19 October.The MP for Broxbourne spoke to BBC News about the current state of the Tory Party on the eve of the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and a vote in Parliament on fracking.“I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace... I’m livid... I hope all those people who put Liz Truss in Number 10, I hope it was worth it,” Mr Walker said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Braverman blasts ‘tumultuous’ Truss premiership as she exits as home secretary

Suella Braverman has criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit as home secretary, further imperilling the embattled Prime Minister’s grip on power.The popular figure among the Tory right said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely coded dig at the Prime Minister whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil.Farcical scenes later erupted in the House of Commons as the Government appeared to U-turn on a threat to strip the whip...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s current political troubles depicted in Belfast mural

A mural in Belfast of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak has been updated to reflect the prime minister’s current political turmoil.Painted by artist Ciaran Gallagher, the Hill Street mural previously depicted Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as opponents in a boxing ring as the Tory leadership contest was underway.The prime minister is shown as a two-headed person wearing clothes adorned with the Union Jack and EU flag, holding pieces of paper that appear to refer to her U-turn on the abolishment of the 45p tax rate.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Voices: There is no way back for Liz Truss. This is as farcical as it ever gets

One way you can tell that it hasn’t necessarily been a functional day in Westminster is when it ends with rumours – and we must make clear these are only rumours – that a Tory MP may have been physically attacked by Jacob Rees-Mogg.Before that, the prime minister had forced her own MPs to vote to reintroduce fracking – a direct breach of their own manifesto commitment – or else bring down the government, which 40 of them decided to do anyway, one of her special advisers was suspended, the chief whip, the deputy chief whip and the home...
The Independent

‘Livid’ Tory backbencher says he has ‘had enough of talentless people’

A Conservative backbencher has said he has “had enough of talentless people“ after MPs were allegedly “manhandled” and “bullied” in the House of Commons during a vote on fracking. MP Sir Charles Walker was visibly angry as he said MPs were all at the despatch box when they were told - contrary to earlier instructions - that the division would no longer be treated as a vote of confidence. The U-turn caused chaos in the division lobbies and Labour’s Chris Bryant claimed he saw MPs being “physically manhandled” and “bullied” into the voting lobby.As the vote descended into a...
The Independent

Chinese diplomat defends grabbing Hong Kong protester’s hair in Manchester

The Chinese consul-general has denied claims that he attacked a pro-democracy Hong Kong protester in an incident in Manchester.Footage appears to show diplomat Zheng Xiyuan had pulled Bob Chan over to the grounds of the Chinese consulate, in Rusholme, by his hair.It’s alleged that – when on the consulate’s grounds – staff then beat Mr Chan, leaving him with cuts and bruises on his body, during the incident on Sunday.Mr Chan was part of a group outside China’s consulate protesting against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.A group of unidentified men wearing face masks came out...
The Independent

Number of zero-hours contracts up 75% since ‘review’ promised a decade ago

The use of zero-hours contracts has soared by 75 per cent since the government pledged to review the controversial practice nearly a decade ago, a new analysis shows.And there has been an 86 per cent leap in the number of workers aged 35-49 placed on the arrangements – forcing more families to “rely on insecure work”, Labour is protesting.Its study of official figures is revealed as Labour vows to ban zero-hours contracts – which put staff on standby, with no guarantee of any minimum work hours – as part of a New Deal for Working People.“Tory ministers have failed...
The Independent

