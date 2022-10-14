ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Today on Stateside, we discussed why it's so hard to find people to run for local school boards. Education reporter Grace George told us about several communities up north that don’t have candidates on the ballot, and what districts are trying to recruit. Plus, we learned about Detroit Documenters' strategy for making public meetings and information more accessible. Then, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News gave us an update on House Representative Lee Chatfield's most recent legal troubles, and we heard about the grand opening of the world's largest timber-towered suspension bridge in northern Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Macomb County takes another step toward goal of zero combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair

Macomb County is starting a new project to reduce combined sewer overflows into Lake Saint Clair. The county will install two massive inflatable dams, or "bladders," inside a sewer interceptor pipe in the 8 ½ Mile Drain Drainage District. The bladder can be inflated during heavy rains to keep a mix of water and sewage from overwhelming the pipe downstream and causing a discharge.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit faces yet another multi-million dollar payout for wrongful conviction case

The city of Detroit is ready to make yet another major payout to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a wrongful conviction case. Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott were convicted of the 1999 Mother’s Day murder of Lisa Kindred. Both maintained their innocence, and new evidence uncovered by investigators ultimately led to the Michigan Supreme Court vacating their convictions in 2018. They were officially exonerated shortly afterward.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.

