michiganradio.org
WM, formerly Waste Management, planning $35 million recycling hub in Detroit
One of the country’s largest waste management companies is expanding its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million dollar facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM, formerly known as “Waste Management” facilities in the state. Aaron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Single Detroit moms evicted from rentals after living in ‘deplorable conditions’
DETROIT – A local lawmaker is stepping up to help some Detroit families fight evictions as they claim their housing is in “deplorable conditions.”. These mothers are not only being pushed out of their homes - but they say they’ve been forced to live in deplorable conditions for years.
House fire on Detroit's west side leaves residents out in the cold
A large fire tore through a home on the city’s west side, leaving the structure’s inhabitants standing in the cold, wondering where to go next.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Today on Stateside, we discussed why it's so hard to find people to run for local school boards. Education reporter Grace George told us about several communities up north that don’t have candidates on the ballot, and what districts are trying to recruit. Plus, we learned about Detroit Documenters' strategy for making public meetings and information more accessible. Then, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News gave us an update on House Representative Lee Chatfield's most recent legal troubles, and we heard about the grand opening of the world's largest timber-towered suspension bridge in northern Michigan.
michiganradio.org
Macomb County takes another step toward goal of zero combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair
Macomb County is starting a new project to reduce combined sewer overflows into Lake Saint Clair. The county will install two massive inflatable dams, or "bladders," inside a sewer interceptor pipe in the 8 ½ Mile Drain Drainage District. The bladder can be inflated during heavy rains to keep a mix of water and sewage from overwhelming the pipe downstream and causing a discharge.
michiganradio.org
Detroit faces yet another multi-million dollar payout for wrongful conviction case
The city of Detroit is ready to make yet another major payout to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a wrongful conviction case. Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott were convicted of the 1999 Mother’s Day murder of Lisa Kindred. Both maintained their innocence, and new evidence uncovered by investigators ultimately led to the Michigan Supreme Court vacating their convictions in 2018. They were officially exonerated shortly afterward.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
These before-and-afters will make you question everything about how our economy works.
You'd think it was some sort of natural disaster. Nope. Totally man-made.
fox2detroit.com
When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit suspect in two carjackings over three days - wore same jacket, shoes, and hat each time
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing time in prison on federal charges after he is accused of carjacking two drivers earlier this month over a span of three days. According to a federal indictment, he wore the same clothes in each crime. Jamiel Carothers was indicted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead on Detroit sidewalk still unidentified 40 years later
DETROIT – A man found dead in Detroit has remained unidentified for 40 years. According to officials, the man was found dead on a sidewalk in Detroit on October 24, 1982. He is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. $9 and a comb were found near his body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars, other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships, even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
