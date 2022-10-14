Read full article on original website
Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest
POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after multiple gunshots fired early Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said numerous shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the city's West Side. It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Hazelett said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired while they were inside their...
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
WSAZ
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police released additional information Tuesday about a murder investigation from 1993. On March 16, 1993, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of 4 ½ alley, police said in a release. The victim was shot in the torso and received lacerations...
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County
UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
Man reported for breaking and entering arrested for fentanyl possession
ROCK CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A report of breaking and entering led to the arrest of a Lyburn man last Tuesday. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 authorities with the department responded to a reported breaking and entering situation in the Rock Creek area.
Man indicted for murder in fatal shooting near Marshall’s campus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man near Marshall University has been indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. According to court documents, Dominick Dyke, 24, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of 25-year-old Marcel Henry in April 2022. The incident happened late Tuesday, April […]
WSAZ
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
wklw.com
Fatal Shooting In Logan County
A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
UPDATE: 12 year old missing in Logan County found
SAUNDERS FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are seeking assisted in determining the whereabouts of a 12 year old girl. Monday reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kaelynn Richardson, 12 of Saunders Fork, is currently missing. Richardson is reported to stand at 5’3” and weigh 111lbs....
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Facing Murder Charge for Allegedly Shooting Mother-In-Law
A Logan County man was arrested Saturday evening in connection with the death of a woman. Law enforcement officials say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball of Stollings, West Virginia is accused of shooting his mother-in-law, 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. According to Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens, the shooting took place...
lootpress.com
Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
