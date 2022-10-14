ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest

POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
DANVILLE, WV
q95fm.net

Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
PIKEVILLE, KY
PennLive.com

Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
WOWK 13 News

WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Fatal Shooting In Logan County

A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
HURRICANE, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

thelevisalazer.com

DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS

Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

UPDATE: 12 year old missing in Logan County found

SAUNDERS FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are seeking assisted in determining the whereabouts of a 12 year old girl. Monday reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kaelynn Richardson, 12 of Saunders Fork, is currently missing. Richardson is reported to stand at 5’3” and weigh 111lbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

lootpress.com

Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
CHARLESTON, WV

