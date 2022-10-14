ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Justin Fields on missing Ryan Griffin for an easy touchdown: 'I'm an NFL quarterback, I got to hit that'

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsbQh_0iYRYPRv00

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields took responsibility for a missed connection with tight end Ryan Griffin that would’ve been an easy touchdown early in the second quarter of Chicago’s heartbreaking 12-7 loss to Washington on Thursday at Soldier Field.

On second-and-goal from the Commanders’ 3-yard line, Fields had Griffin wide open on the right side but overthrew him for an incompletion.
It proved to be a costly miscue, as the Bears turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

“You don’t have to make it harder than it is,” Fields said. “Pitch and catch. The one that made me mad is the one to Griff in the end zone. He probably could’ve ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open. I got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback, I got to hit that.”

Fields went 14-of-27 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which was a miscue that spoiled a chance for the Bears in the red zone. He also rushed 12 times for 88 yards. Chicago drove into the red zone three times but didn’t produce a single point out of those trips, which left Fields and his teammates frustrated.

“Finish,” Fields said. “That’s it … Finish. We didn’t finish. I missed a wide-open touchdown pass. Didn’t finish. Fourth-and-1, handed the ball off … couldn’t finish it. Last play, couldn’t finish it. There were multiple plays in that game that we could’ve made to change the whole game.”

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State Basketball Snapshot Profile: Kebba Njie

Penn State men’s basketball is heading into its second season under head coach Micah Shrewsberry, and the bar is looking to be raised as the Nittany Lions look to return to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2011. With a roster of key returning veterans and fresh new talent from the recruiting efforts of the new staff, there is a sense of optimism to rely on in the 2022-23 season. Over the course of the preseason, will are profiling each player on the roster to help fans get acquainted with this year’s roster of Nittany Lions men’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin’s football, basketball and baseball games. The Nola brothers faced off for the third time in their big league careers on Wednesday. Aaron was on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series. One of the batters the 29-year-old right-hander faced was his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola. “I know his stuff very well,” Austin said. “We talk a lot about pitching. I use a lot of his knowledge and wisdom to teach me.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy