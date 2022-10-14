Bears' Justin Fields on missing Ryan Griffin for an easy touchdown: 'I'm an NFL quarterback, I got to hit that'

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields took responsibility for a missed connection with tight end Ryan Griffin that would’ve been an easy touchdown early in the second quarter of Chicago’s heartbreaking 12-7 loss to Washington on Thursday at Soldier Field.

On second-and-goal from the Commanders’ 3-yard line, Fields had Griffin wide open on the right side but overthrew him for an incompletion.

It proved to be a costly miscue, as the Bears turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

“You don’t have to make it harder than it is,” Fields said. “Pitch and catch. The one that made me mad is the one to Griff in the end zone. He probably could’ve ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open. I got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback, I got to hit that.”

Fields went 14-of-27 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which was a miscue that spoiled a chance for the Bears in the red zone. He also rushed 12 times for 88 yards. Chicago drove into the red zone three times but didn’t produce a single point out of those trips, which left Fields and his teammates frustrated.

“Finish,” Fields said. “That’s it … Finish. We didn’t finish. I missed a wide-open touchdown pass. Didn’t finish. Fourth-and-1, handed the ball off … couldn’t finish it. Last play, couldn’t finish it. There were multiple plays in that game that we could’ve made to change the whole game.”

