This afternoon, the Rutgers men’s soccer team fell to Michigan State 4-3. This ended a two-game undefeated streak for the Scarlet Knights (6-3-5, 2-2-2). Five goals were scored in the first half. Jonathan Stout got the scoring started for the Spartans (6-5-2, 3-1-1) by tucking his shot past freshman goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton and into the bottom left corner of the goal in the 11th minute.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO