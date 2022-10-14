Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Tyquereis Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers got their revenge against Sterlington this past week with a win at Doc Elliot Stadium (29-21). A big contributor to that was sophomore linebacker, Tyquereis Wilson. He terrorized the Panthers with 22 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflected. With those stats, Wilson earned this weeks Aaron’s Ace honors.
Monroe, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has said that they will be moving administrative buildings. “The Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street on Monday October 24, 2022. This is our former Central Office for the Ouachita Parish School Board. We will be closed to the public starting October 24th. We anticipate being open on Thursday October 27th. Our post office box mailing address will remain P.O. Box 3007, Monroe, La. 71210. Our new physical address will be 100 Bry Street, Monroe, La. 71201. Please be patient with us during this transition.”
KNOE TV8
Getting vote ready in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The General Election is Tuesday, November 8. Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Isabelle Butler said the deadline to register online is Tuesday, October 18th. “Anything you want to know to pertain to voter registration can be done online. You can change your name, and political party...
KNOE TV8
aarons aces
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
KNOE TV8
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Determining flood insurance rates in Louisiana. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through...
KNOE TV8
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land, facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The proposed Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) in Monroe is taking a big step forward. The University of Louisiana Monroe and the City of Monroe have put forward plans to lease land to facilitate the project. “This is just a wonderful asset to our community,”...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
KNOE TV8
Spooky Science Night at LDCC
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a fun thrill, Louisiana Delta Community College of Monroe is hosting Spooky Science Night at the LDCC Monroe Campus Tuesday, October 18th. LDCC Public Relations Director Darian Atkins said this event is for the whole family. “If you want to jump...
KNOE TV8
Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE TV8
Submit photos: Halloween & Fall 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have Halloween and/or fall decorations that are just to die for? We would love to see pictures, as would the rest of the community!. Submit your photos of Halloween & fall decorations from the 2022 year at the link below.
KNOE TV8
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
KNOE TV8
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
KNOE TV8
ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
KNOE TV8
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
