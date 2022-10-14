Read full article on original website
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
Missing Vernonia 12-year-old found safe
A 12-year-old boy with high-functioning autism, believed to be in danger after he went missing from the Vernonia area late Monday night, was found safe on Tuesday.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
kptv.com
Two Hoover gang members face life sentences in federal prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal jury in Portland found two Hoover gang members guilty Wednesday of serval crimes spanning decades including murder, robbery and drug dealing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Lorenzo Laron Jones, age 49 and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, age 37, were both...
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
Jury finds 2 veteran Hoover gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering
A federal jury on Wednesday found two veteran Hoover gang members guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering after a five-week trial that drew more than 100 witnesses and accounts of killings, armed robberies, beatings and drug dealing over more than two decades in Portland. The...
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Police seek tips as Gresham homicide remains unsolved nearly 1 year later
Investigators believe that the Portland man was in the park for some time before his body was found and reported to the police.
2 students injured after shooting near Jefferson High School
Two students were injured after a shooting near Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
KATU.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
