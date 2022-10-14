ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 12

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance

Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Two Hoover gang members face life sentences in federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal jury in Portland found two Hoover gang members guilty Wednesday of serval crimes spanning decades including murder, robbery and drug dealing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Lorenzo Laron Jones, age 49 and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, age 37, were both...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy