Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
WDIO-TV
Construct Tomorrow gives hundreds of area kids a chance to try the trades
650 kids from across the region tried their hand at welding, operating, and even roofing on Tuesday at the curling club in Eveleth. Construct Tomorrow was back in action after a break during COVID. There is a focus on diversifying the workforce, and including more women. Two young ladies who...
WDIO-TV
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Comments / 0