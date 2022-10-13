Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Research and Markets publishes report on global UV-curable ink industry
The “UV Curable Ink Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global UV curable ink market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.68% from 2022 to 2031.
3printr.com
ulrich Medical USA receives 510(k) clearance for 3D printed cervical interbody
Ulrich medical USA, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, announced the FDA has given 510(k) clearance of its Flux-C 3D printed porous titanium cervical interbody device. “Surgeons have many options for cervical interbodies. The Flux-C porous titanium...
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao’s co-CEO in March, said he will resign to focus on his role as the leader of the company’s emergency task force for solving the technical problems exposed by the outage, which was caused by a fire at a data center near Seoul on Saturday. The fire initially paralyzed most of Kakao’s services, causing huge disruption in a country where millions of people rely on the apps to chat with friends, wire money, and hail taxis. Critics say the severity of the outage and Kakao’s slow recovery efforts highlighted the company’s poor backup systems and its overreliance on outsourced servers. Kakao said most of its services were operating normally as of Wednesday morning. SK C&C, which hosts Kakao’s servers at its data center in Pangyo, reportedly resumed providing full levels of electricity to those servers earlier on Wednesday after restoring the damaged systems.
3printr.com
Sugino introduces new hybrid 3D printer XtenDED
Sugino Machine Limited, manufacturer of precision equipment for high-pressure cleaning, deburring, machining, drilling and tapping, burnishing, waterjet cutting, and more, released a new hybrid 3D printer – the XtenDED. The XtenDED features a twin-head setup that combines the AMBIT laser processing head with the tool magazine of a CNC...
Marketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors' mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight.
3printr.com
Matrix – Large format 3D printer on Kickstarter
Matrix is a large format ceramic 3D printer that is also compatible with a wide range of viscous liquid materials. The 3D printer is smart, fast, large format and more powerful than previous devices with a precision of 0.4 mm. It is the next generation of ceramic 3D printers with all the features you could ask for.
Comments / 0