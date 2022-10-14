WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched its crew right into history books. Aboard the Dragon capsule, mission commander Nicole Mann has gone where no other indigenous woman has gone before. “I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage. You know, it’s interesting. We’re all from very unique, different backgrounds,” said Mann. Mann, born in California and a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian tribes, is a Stanford-trained mechanical engineer and Marine F-18 fighter pilot. This is her first trip to space, almost a decade after being chosen to join NASA’s astronaut class in 2013. “I’m thrilled to be joining the NASA team and looking forward to the next two years of training,” said Mann. Despite tensions between the US and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, in space the countries are still cooperating. A Russian cosmonaut was aboard a SpaceX capsule for the first time ever. The crew of four will spend the next five months conducting hundreds of experiments aboard the International Space Station. SEE MORE: Russian Launches To Space From US, 1st Time In 20 Years.

WATERFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO