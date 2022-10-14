Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police, fire departments investigating arson, shots fired incident
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired and an apartment unit was set on fire Saturday night. Police say calls began coming in around 8:53 p.m. reporting shots fired into a building near 40th and West Florist Avenue. Several shots were fired...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident in Wisconsin captured on camera, police looking to identify shooter
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are hoping to identify the person who was seen on video firing a gun multiple times. The Racine Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a shooting incident that was captured on camera. The incident reportedly happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue in Racine.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 arrested in armed robbery in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Four males were arrested after an armed robbery and subsequent police search on Wednesday evening, according to Dan Baumann, city of Waukesha captain of police. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their car, brandishing a firearm and demanding personal items as well as his car. These suspects were not able to take the victims vehicle and subsequently fled in the car they arrived in, Baumann said.
WISN
Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
Gurnee crash: 3 killed after Jeep SUV crashes into tree line, catches fire, police say
A Jeep SUV caught fire after crashing into a tree line, police said.
Four teens arrested for stealing vehicle, leading police on a chase
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after four teens led police on a chase early Sunday morning.
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
WISN
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
Four people in custody after stolen car leads to police chase in Elmhurst
Four people were taken into custody after a stolen car led to a police chase in west suburban Elmhurst early this morning. Officers located a stolen car being driven near the City Centre area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom. The Coast Guard says two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline. The Coast Guard launched a search after a relative reported the three people failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening. The 24-foot (7.3-meter), center-console fishing boat sank at about 10 am Saturday and stranded the three people without communication devices, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The three were wearing lifejackets and one was showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued Sunday about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) offshore from Empire, Louisiana — a small community southeast of New Orleans. The news release said a Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the people fending off sharks, and both of them had injured hands. The crew pulled them from the water, and the two were lifted onto a helicopter. The helicopter crew lifted the third boater from the water. The two injured people were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans, where they were listed as stable. The Coast Guard did not release their names.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On this week's Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, we need you to take a good look at surveillance video. Police say the car you're about to see ran over a man and kept going. Take a good look at the white vehicle. Do you recognize it? Because Milwaukee...
