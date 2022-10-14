ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

NJ.com

Clearview over Delsea- Boys soccer recap

Seamus Watson scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute to lead Clearview to a 1-0 win over Delsea in Mullica Hill. Rocco Cirone had the assist on Watson’s go-ahead goal for Clearview (7-6-3). Connor Bowers made three saves to earn the shutout. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Glassboro- Girls soccer recap

Kelsey Thomas scored two goals to lead Clayton to a 4-2 win over Glassboro in Clayton. Rayael Marshall and Ariana Barrett each scored a goal for Clayton (11-4). Alana Gannon made five saves in the win. Amina Brown and Suni Moore each found the back of the net for Glassboro...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Cisneros leads Penns Grove past Wildwood

Senior Brian Cisneros’ second-half goal was enough to lead Penns Grove to a 1-0 win over Wildwood in Carneys Point. Penns Grove (11-2-1) is in the midst of a 10-game unbeaten streak and earned its sixth shutout of the season. Wildwood fell to 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap

Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Stazi nets 4 goals as No. 1 Camden Catholic tops Rancocas Valley

Junior Olivia Stazi exploded for four goals as top-ranked Camden Catholic overpowered Rancocas Valley 5-1 in Mount Holly. Senior Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a goal and an assist while sophomore Isabella Moore had two assists for Camden Catholic (12-1), which won its sixth straight game. Junior Erin Houlihan chipped in with an assist and junior goalie Emily Nicholls made four saves.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore haven named one of America’s most beautiful towns

One of the most beautiful small towns in America can be found in New Jersey. All you have to do is take the Garden State Parkway down to Exit 0 to get there. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. Cape May, the town at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore that is routinely lauded as home to one of the best beaches in New Jersey, was among those listed.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after N.J. man is killed crossing street

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night in Cumberland County. Officers responded to North Pearl and Myrtle streets in Bridgeton shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian-motor vehicle accident. They found Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, of Bridgeton, lying in the southbound lane of North Pearl, according to Bridgeton Police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pa. man charged in fatal N.J. crash was intoxicated, cops say

Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with vehicular homicide in connection with a June auto accident in Gloucester County. Connor P. Ruggieri, 22, of Newtown Square, was allegedly “under the influence of intoxicants” when he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 322 in Woolwich Township on June 6, according to his criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

