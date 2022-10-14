Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clearview over Delsea- Boys soccer recap
Seamus Watson scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute to lead Clearview to a 1-0 win over Delsea in Mullica Hill. Rocco Cirone had the assist on Watson’s go-ahead goal for Clearview (7-6-3). Connor Bowers made three saves to earn the shutout. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves...
Clayton over Glassboro- Girls soccer recap
Kelsey Thomas scored two goals to lead Clayton to a 4-2 win over Glassboro in Clayton. Rayael Marshall and Ariana Barrett each scored a goal for Clayton (11-4). Alana Gannon made five saves in the win. Amina Brown and Suni Moore each found the back of the net for Glassboro...
Boys soccer: Cisneros leads Penns Grove past Wildwood
Senior Brian Cisneros’ second-half goal was enough to lead Penns Grove to a 1-0 win over Wildwood in Carneys Point. Penns Grove (11-2-1) is in the midst of a 10-game unbeaten streak and earned its sixth shutout of the season. Wildwood fell to 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Shore Conference Coaches Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Junior Brianna Cudjoe and sophomore Jayme Malanda each had a goal to lead second-seeded Middletown North to a 2-0 win over third-seeded Toms River East in the semifinal round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Middletown. Middletown North will next visit top-seeded Jackson Memorial in the final on Saturday.
Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South- Boys soccer recap
Thomas Kovalcik had a goal and an assist to lead Steinert to a 4-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Hamilton. Anthony Durling, Colin St. John, and Jake Berish each scored for Steinert (10-4-1), which erased a 2-1 halftime deficit with three goals in the second half. Evan Sinkleris made three saves in the win.
Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
Field hockey: Stazi nets 4 goals as No. 1 Camden Catholic tops Rancocas Valley
Junior Olivia Stazi exploded for four goals as top-ranked Camden Catholic overpowered Rancocas Valley 5-1 in Mount Holly. Senior Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a goal and an assist while sophomore Isabella Moore had two assists for Camden Catholic (12-1), which won its sixth straight game. Junior Erin Houlihan chipped in with an assist and junior goalie Emily Nicholls made four saves.
Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
Boys Soccer: Mercer County Tournament final preview — No. 19 Notre Dame vs. Pennington
Hun vs Pennington Boys Soccer — MERCER COUNTY TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football injuries, strong finances & more from the NJSIAA Exec. Committee meeting
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Executive Committee met on Wednesday in Robbinsville for its monthly meeting and plenty was up for discussion, led by the unprecedented ruling to suspend the Paramus Catholic football coaches for a recruiting violation.
Atlantic City Expressway will get a third lane to fix notorious bottleneck
A plan to widen a two lane, 13-mile section of the Atlantic City Expressway by adding a third lane in both directions along the center median is entering the design phase, representatives of the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Wednesday. The project will ease traffic backups, authority officials said. “Everyone...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Phillies blow 4-run Game 2 NLCS lead in flashback to 2011 playoff series
The Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011. And an 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night brought an unpleasant flashback to one of the worst postseason losses in the organization’s history. Staked to an early 4-0 lead, Aaron Nola gave...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Jersey Shore haven named one of America’s most beautiful towns
One of the most beautiful small towns in America can be found in New Jersey. All you have to do is take the Garden State Parkway down to Exit 0 to get there. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. Cape May, the town at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore that is routinely lauded as home to one of the best beaches in New Jersey, was among those listed.
Cops looking for hit-and-run driver after N.J. man is killed crossing street
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night in Cumberland County. Officers responded to North Pearl and Myrtle streets in Bridgeton shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian-motor vehicle accident. They found Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, of Bridgeton, lying in the southbound lane of North Pearl, according to Bridgeton Police.
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
Pa. man charged in fatal N.J. crash was intoxicated, cops say
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with vehicular homicide in connection with a June auto accident in Gloucester County. Connor P. Ruggieri, 22, of Newtown Square, was allegedly “under the influence of intoxicants” when he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 322 in Woolwich Township on June 6, according to his criminal complaint.
AG wants review after arrest of detective who cops say tried to sneak back into bar
The state Attorney General’s Office has asked a county prosecutor to perform an independent review of the arrest of one of the agency’s detectives last month at a North Wildwood bar. North Wildwood police arrested Danielle Oliveira, 32, of Bridgewater, shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 in...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0