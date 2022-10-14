Read full article on original website
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Bruce Kulick’s Favorite Moment From Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’
Bruce Kulick discussed his favorite part of the 1997 Kiss album Carnival of Souls, the LP that strayed close to grunge territory. His last official outing with the band, the album was recorded while Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley paid more attention to their upcoming reunion with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss that would prove to be a world-class success, while the record itself suffered from a certain amount of neglect for that reason.
Joe Satriani Doesn’t Think He Belongs on Van Halen Tribute Tour
It may put Joe Satriani out of a gig, but he's with Wolfgang Van Halen when it comes to the prospect of any sort of tribute concert or tour for Van Halen and his late father, Eddie Van Halen. Wolfgang recently told Britain's Classic Rock that a reunion of Van...
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?
On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
Joe Lynn Turner Recalls His One Album With Deep Purple
Joe Lynn Turner admitted it was a disappointment to be released from Deep Purple after just one album in 1992, but he said he remained proud of his time with the band. He was hired in 1989 after classic-era singer Ian Gillan’s dismissal and recorded 1990’s Slaves and Masters. He was involved in pre-production work for The Battle Rages On … but didn’t get to complete it because the band invited Gillan to return in 1992.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo
Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs
Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs. The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced. “It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote...
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
Todd Rundgren, ‘Space Force': Album Review
Todd Rundgren's restless creativity has served him well over the years. Whether crafting solo masterpieces like Something/Anything? and A Wizard, a True Star, or producing albums for artists as diverse as Grand Funk Railroad and XTC, he's as precision-driven as he is indiscriminating. Those personality traits make him an ideal...
Black Sabbath are now available as a set of $666 statues
The limited edition Sabotage-era set of Black Sabbath statues promises to transport the owner back to 1975
Wolfgang’s Doubts Over Van Halen Tribute Sets
Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his doubts about playing tribute sets to Eddie Van Halen at the Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts last month. He delivered three Van Halen songs across the U.K. and U.S. concerts, but in a new interview with Guitar World, he recalled his reaction when Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl suggested the idea.
Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows
Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million
Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
New Judas Priest Album ‘Not Far From Being Finished’
Judas Priest has almost completed work on their 19th album, bassist Ian Hill reported. There’s no release date yet for the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, but in a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music, Hill offered a hint at what to expect. “There is an album in the...
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals
Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest's new album – except his vocals, that is. "It's done except for me," he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist "Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I've been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, 'Everything's done except for Rob.' It's true, man. It's true."
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release
King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
