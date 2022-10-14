ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 200 ’70s Songs

Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Bruce Kulick’s Favorite Moment From Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’

Bruce Kulick discussed his favorite part of the 1997 Kiss album Carnival of Souls, the LP that strayed close to grunge territory. His last official outing with the band, the album was recorded while Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley paid more attention to their upcoming reunion with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss that would prove to be a world-class success, while the record itself suffered from a certain amount of neglect for that reason.
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?

On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
Joe Lynn Turner Recalls His One Album With Deep Purple

Joe Lynn Turner admitted it was a disappointment to be released from Deep Purple after just one album in 1992, but he said he remained proud of his time with the band. He was hired in 1989 after classic-era singer Ian Gillan’s dismissal and recorded 1990’s Slaves and Masters. He was involved in pre-production work for The Battle Rages On … but didn’t get to complete it because the band invited Gillan to return in 1992.
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo

Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs

Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs. The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced. “It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote...
Todd Rundgren, ‘Space Force': Album Review

Todd Rundgren's restless creativity has served him well over the years. Whether crafting solo masterpieces like Something/Anything? and A Wizard, a True Star, or producing albums for artists as diverse as Grand Funk Railroad and XTC, he's as precision-driven as he is indiscriminating. Those personality traits make him an ideal...
Wolfgang’s Doubts Over Van Halen Tribute Sets

Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his doubts about playing tribute sets to Eddie Van Halen at the Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts last month. He delivered three Van Halen songs across the U.K. and U.S. concerts, but in a new interview with Guitar World, he recalled his reaction when Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl suggested the idea.
Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows

Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million

Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie

Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals

Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest's new album – except his vocals, that is. "It's done except for me," he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist "Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I've been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, 'Everything's done except for Rob.' It's true, man. It's true."
King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release

King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
