Montclair, NJ

Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap

Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
BOONTON, NJ
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap

Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Phillipsburg over Blair- Field hockey recap

Gracie Merrick had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 2-1 in over Blair in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt added a goal for Phillipsburg (11-5), which trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring in each of the third and fourth quarters. Beth Kelly made eight saves in the win.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Essex County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 19

Whye Li Ong had his first career multi-goal game as top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fifth-seeded Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the 48th Essex County Tournament in Millburn. Ong, a junior who entered with just one career varsity goal, struck just 2:26...
MILLBURN, NJ
River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap

Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
ORADELL, NJ
Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap

Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
CRANFORD, NJ
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Leonia nips Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Seniors Joshua Tomas and Nilay Kane each had a goal to lead Leonia to a 2-1 win over Palisades Park in Leonia. Junior Justin Mejia finished with two assists for Leonia (3-7-3) while sophomore keeper Griffin Lawrence made 12 saves. Senior Daniel Kim scored for Palisades Park (5-10-2) off an...
LEONIA, NJ
Bloomfield over East Orange - Boys soccer recap

Alex Capet scored one goal and dished out two assists as Bloomfield picked up a 4-2 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Bryan Ng added one goal and one assist for Bloomfield (6-10). Shayne Hinton and Perry Kostidakis also found the back of the net. East Orange (7-5) finished with...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap

Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
BELVIDERE, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap

Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap

Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Emerson Boro over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap

Jared Scharf made eight saves for Emerson Boro in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Waldwick in Waldwick. Colin Pattermann, Charles Caiola and Jayden Maeng each scored a goal for Emerson Boro (7-7). Waldwick falls to 8-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
WALDWICK, NJ
