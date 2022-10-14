Read full article on original website
Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Phillipsburg over Blair- Field hockey recap
Gracie Merrick had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 2-1 in over Blair in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt added a goal for Phillipsburg (11-5), which trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring in each of the third and fourth quarters. Beth Kelly made eight saves in the win.
Field Hockey: Hackettstown shuts out Lenape Valley on Sciaretta’s goal (PHOTOS)
Skyler Sciaretta scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter to propel Hackettstown to a 1-0 win over Lenape Valley in Hackettstown. Ava Castner had the assist on Sciaretta’s goal for Hackettstown (12-3). Emily Newton made two saves to earn the shutout. Abby Coppolella made five saves for Lenape...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Whye Li Ong had his first career multi-goal game as top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fifth-seeded Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the 48th Essex County Tournament in Millburn. Ong, a junior who entered with just one career varsity goal, struck just 2:26...
River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap
Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
Leonia nips Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Seniors Joshua Tomas and Nilay Kane each had a goal to lead Leonia to a 2-1 win over Palisades Park in Leonia. Junior Justin Mejia finished with two assists for Leonia (3-7-3) while sophomore keeper Griffin Lawrence made 12 saves. Senior Daniel Kim scored for Palisades Park (5-10-2) off an...
Bloomfield over East Orange - Boys soccer recap
Alex Capet scored one goal and dished out two assists as Bloomfield picked up a 4-2 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Bryan Ng added one goal and one assist for Bloomfield (6-10). Shayne Hinton and Perry Kostidakis also found the back of the net. East Orange (7-5) finished with...
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap
Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap
Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer semifinal recap for Oct. 19
Reagan Schubach scored twice with an assist to lead second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Abby Givand netted two goals for Hunterdon Central (11-3), which booked its spot in...
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South- Boys soccer recap
Thomas Kovalcik had a goal and an assist to lead Steinert to a 4-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Hamilton. Anthony Durling, Colin St. John, and Jake Berish each scored for Steinert (10-4-1), which erased a 2-1 halftime deficit with three goals in the second half. Evan Sinkleris made three saves in the win.
Bernards advances to SCT final with stunning penalty kick victory over No. 2 Pingry
For Bernards, it was deja vu all over again. The fourth-seeded Mountaineers were heading to penalty kicks against top-seeded Pingry in the Somerset County Tournament semifinals on Wednesday afternoon after playing to a scoreless, double-overtime draw. It was the same position that Bernards had been in last season against Pingry...
Emerson Boro over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap
Jared Scharf made eight saves for Emerson Boro in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Waldwick in Waldwick. Colin Pattermann, Charles Caiola and Jayden Maeng each scored a goal for Emerson Boro (7-7). Waldwick falls to 8-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Shore Conference Coaches Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Junior Brianna Cudjoe and sophomore Jayme Malanda each had a goal to lead second-seeded Middletown North to a 2-0 win over third-seeded Toms River East in the semifinal round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Middletown. Middletown North will next visit top-seeded Jackson Memorial in the final on Saturday.
