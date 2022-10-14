Read full article on original website
Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
Authorities report possibility of tornado in Eastern Kenosha County
The National Weather Service has put out a tornado warning for Eastern Kenosha County until 1:15 pm. At 12:56 pm, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Mount Pleasant to near Kenosha to near Wadsworth, moving east at 40 mph. The NWS...
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Architectural Influence
This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate. The property also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock. The home’s use of various custom windows and doors...
3 killed in Gurnee car accident
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee. Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said. Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a...
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
Chiappetta Shoes in Kenosha nearly ready for new store location, aims for December move
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according to fourth generation owner Tony Chiappetta. At 5,300 square feet, Chiappetta’s 39th Street location is filled floor-to-ceiling with boxes, displays and shoes. Workers squeeze...
Gurnee crash: 3 killed after Jeep SUV crashes into tree line, catches fire, police say
A Jeep SUV caught fire after crashing into a tree line, police said.
Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2
VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
7 best cheese curds in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom. The Coast Guard says two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline. The Coast Guard launched a search after a relative reported the three people failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening. The 24-foot (7.3-meter), center-console fishing boat sank at about 10 am Saturday and stranded the three people without communication devices, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The three were wearing lifejackets and one was showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued Sunday about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) offshore from Empire, Louisiana — a small community southeast of New Orleans. The news release said a Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the people fending off sharks, and both of them had injured hands. The crew pulled them from the water, and the two were lifted onto a helicopter. The helicopter crew lifted the third boater from the water. The two injured people were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans, where they were listed as stable. The Coast Guard did not release their names.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)
The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
Poll shows support for proposed Kenosha Hard Rock casino, tribe says
The Bristol Village Board and Community Development Authority voted unanimously in July 2022 to sell 59.2 acres of land to Hard Rock International for about $15 million. Three months after announcing plans to relaunch its effort to build an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha, The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says a recent poll it commissioned shows “strong support” for the development, a partnership with Hard Rock International.
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Andre the Giant
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
