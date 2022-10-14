ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

WASHINGTON (AP) — James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93. McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images.
Idaho State Journal

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes.

