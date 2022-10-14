Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
WASHINGTON (AP) — James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93. McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images.
Idaho State Journal
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes.
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.
Venezuelan families who came to the U.S. border to request asylum but are now facing Title 42 expulsions if they walk across the Rio Grande on Wednesday sent the Biden administration a message: “Help us.”
Comments / 0