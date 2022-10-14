Cullowhee, N.C. – Winners of each of its three fall tournaments this season, the Western Carolina women's golf team returns to action in its final scheduled event of the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule, traveling to the South Carolina Lowcountry for the Buccaneer Classic. Hosted by Charleston Southern, the two-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,185-yard Crowfield Golf Course in Goose Creek, S.C., just outside of North Charleston.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO