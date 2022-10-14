Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Groen and Osadova Win B Doubles Consolation Final at ITA Carolina Regional
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Jade Groen and Dasha Osadova won the B Doubles Consolation Final at the ITA Carolina Regional Saturday hosted by Wake Forest. The Catamounts continue to play in the tournament Sunday. B DOUBLES CONSOLATION FINAL:. Jade Groen and doubles partner Dasha Osadova took their 8-4 win on...
catamountsports.com
Women’s Golf Wraps Up the Fall at Buccaneer Classic
Cullowhee, N.C. – Winners of each of its three fall tournaments this season, the Western Carolina women's golf team returns to action in its final scheduled event of the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule, traveling to the South Carolina Lowcountry for the Buccaneer Classic. Hosted by Charleston Southern, the two-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,185-yard Crowfield Golf Course in Goose Creek, S.C., just outside of North Charleston.
catamountsports.com
Pedersen, Hooker Guide Men’s Golf to Ninth at Wolfpack Intercollegiate
Raleigh, N.C. – Senior Magnus Pedersen rallied 11 positions and fifth-year transfer Adam Hooker climbed 12 spots on Sunday as the Western Carolina men's golf team finished ninth at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate concluded at the par-72, 7,287-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The Catamounts collectively shot 879 at the 54-hole event, posting a final-round score of 295 on Sunday.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Fall on the Road at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Western Carolina women's soccer dropped its final Southern Conference road match of the season at Samford, 1-0, Sunday at Shauna Yelton Field. The Bulldogs scored in the 62nd minute for the lone goal of the match and held the Catamounts to seven shots in the match.
catamountsports.com
Mattison Takes First Place at Upstate Invitational
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina graduate student Kate Mattison earned her first collegiate cross country victory Saturday morning as she took first place in the women's 5K race at the Upstate Invitational held at the Milliken Research Center. "I feel like we took another step forward as a program...
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Seventh Entering Final Round at Wolfpack Intercollegiate
Raleigh, N.C. – Redshirt junior transfer Pablo Hernandez fired an opening day two-round score of 1-over par 145 on Saturday to sit in a tie for 20th to lead Western Carolina to seventh-place entering Sunday's final round at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, hosted by NC State at the par-72, 7,287-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
catamountsports.com
Weekend Wolfpack Intercollegiate Up Next for WCU Men’s Golf
Cullowhee, N.C. – Coming off consecutive podium finishes, most recently finishing third at The Carolina Cup concluded earlier this week, the Western Carolina men's golf team has a quick turnaround this weekend as it heads to the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, hosted by North Carolina State at the par-72, 7,282-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh.
catamountsports.com
Cross Country Heads to Upstate Invite Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina cross country teams head to the Upstate Invite in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday for their final tune-up before the Southern Conference Championship later this month. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Milliken Research Center with the women's 5K...
catamountsports.com
Valiant Fourth-Quarter Rally Falls Just Short at Furman, 47-40
Greenville, S.C. – Western Carolina's valiant fourth-quarter rally came up just five yards short on Saturday as the Catamounts fought back to a one-score affair, suffering a 47-40 loss to the Furman Paladins in Southern Conference action at Paladin Stadium. Freshman back-up quarterback Cole Gonzales orchestrated three fourth-quarter scoring...
catamountsports.com
Chattanooga Scores in Final Seconds to Defeat Catamounts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Western Carolina women's soccer held Chattanooga scoreless for over 89 minutes, but with just three seconds left in the game, the Mocs found the back of the net to defeat the Catamounts 1-0 Friday at the UTC Sports Complex. Turning Point:. Chattanooga broke the 0-0 tie...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Battle Back to Defeat Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. Bailey Hartsough recorded a career-high 20 kills and added 16 digs as Western Carolina earned a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Furman on Friday evening inside Alley Gymnasium. The Catamounts won the match by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, and 15-7. WCU improves to 13-7 overall and 6-2...
Reliving the Game that Never Happened: 'COVID was Just an Excuse to Cancel Game' by Florida State
Clemson had one player test positive for COVID-19 who traveled with the team, and just one positive is not a prerequisite to postponing a game under ACC guidelines.
my40.tv
The Track at Asheville offers advanced virtual motorsports for all skill levels, interests
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For anyone who has ever dreamed about getting behind the wheel of a racecar, a local man is providing a way for anyone to turn that dream into a reality. Bergstein has a background in software engineering and a huge passion for motorsports. He decided...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Schools: Status quo, or is it time for change?
11 school board candidates share their thoughts in three forums. Voters will have a crowded ballot of choices in this November’s election for Polk County’s nonpartisan school board. Three recent forums have provided insights into the candidates’ educational vision, their system priorities, and how to bridge the divisiveness and rancor of the past two years.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins big by spending $2 on a scratch-off lottery ticket
GREER, S.C. — An Upstate man spent a couple of dollars on a lottery ticket and is now shopping for a new car. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I couldn’t believe it,” the winner told lottery officials. “I spent $2 on a scratch-off and won $30,000.”
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
