Beloit Turner's seniors cap season with blowout of Big Foot

BELOIT—Sean Fogel and Connor Hughes paced the middle of their home field at Turner High School, soaking in the stadium’s atmosphere one last time.

Will Lauterbach and Tyler Sutherland hugged friends and family members, their eyes filled with tears.

And the Trojans’ Class of 2022 enjoyed one last victory as teammates after Turner scored a commanding 41-0 win over Big Foot on Thursday night.

“This class is special,” head coach Derek Diehl said. “There’s no doubt about that. And what I’m most proud about them has nothing to do with the game of football. It has everything to do with the people that are becoming.

“Athletically they are very talented kids. They’ve always done whatever I ask them to do, and they played hard all year. And to me, they are world champions.”

The Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Capitol) were eliminated from playoff contention in last week’s 49-39 loss to Lake Mills, but they broke a five-game losing streak Thursday, the game being played a day early because of a referee shortage.

“I just liked that this is how we finished the year,” Lauterbach said. “It’s been fun with these guys. It sucks that the season ended, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. These guys are my brothers.”

The Chiefs (1-8, 0-7) came to Turner with a losing streak of their own, having lost eight straight games after winning their season opener against Whitewater.

The Trojans came out firing in the first quarter. They methodically moved the ball down the field before Fogel found Sutherland for a 10-yard score.

“He has God-given talent,” Lauterbach said. “He’s just incredible. I wouldn’t want to be on the opposite side with anybody else.”

Big Foot running back Jax Hertel, who came into the game with 965 rushing yards, was contained on three straight runs, forcing the Chiefs to punt.

It was a sight the Turner defense provided all night as they held Hertel to just 31 rushing yards.

Fogel later aired the ball out to Sutherland, who used his legs to take it to the end zone for an 88-yard touchdown.

“He’s the best QB that I’ve seen in my many years of high school QB,” Diehl said. “He knew what we were up against in the conference this year. And he was everything we hoped he would be as a senior quarterback. He is special.”

Lauterbach got the ball in his hands on an end around, and he used his arm to throw to Connor Hughes for a 3-yard passing touchdown.

Lauterbach scored on a 14-yard pass from Fogel late in the second quarter to give Turner a 27-0 lead at halftime.

“I played with a lot of heart,” Lauterbach said. “I just didn’t want to come off the field. I wanted to make every minute count.”

The Trojans defense held the Chiefs in check for most of the game because of junior Zay Howard, who tied the school record with three interceptions in the first half.

“I was just reading the QB’s eyes,” Howard said. “I was reading the wide receiver. I can see when they’re about to break. I just started running up and the ball just came to me.”

Sutherland was determined to finish his all-star season on a high note, grabbing a 37-yard touchdown pass to put Beloit up 34-0 in the third quarter. He finished with 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior RB Jayce Kurth plowed in for a 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Beloit.

And for these seniors to win their last game of their high school careers?

“It means a lot,” Lauterbach said.

BELOIT TURNER 41, BIG FOOT 0

Big Foot 0 0 0 0 — 0

Turner 13 14 7 7 — 41

Scoring summary: BT—Sutherland 29 pass from Fogel (kick failed). BT—Sutherland 80 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick). BT—Hughes 2 pass from Lauterbach (Erickson kick). BT—Lauterbach 14 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick). BT—Sutherland 37 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick). BT—Kurth 4 run (Erickson kick).

Statistics: First downs—BF 9, BT 13. Rushing—BF 28-84, BT 26-124. Yards passing—BF 60, BT 347. Passes—BF 19-7-3, BT 28-20-0. Fumbles—BF 2-1, BT 4-2. Penalties—BF 9-77, BT 8-80.