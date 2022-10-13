Read full article on original website
Best utility tokens not to miss this October
Utility tokens have been increasing in value tremendously throughout the past month. In the last 24 hours, QNT increased by 15%, CSPR by 10%, and XDC by 2%. QNT's trading volume increased by 65%, CSPR by 133%, and XDC's by 21%. Quant (QNT/USD), XDC Network (XDC/USD), and Casper Network (CSPR/USD)...
Is investing in Netflix now a good idea?
Netflix stock rose 6% on Monday. The stock is gaining momentum after a series of upgrades. Netflix remains robust but has to overcome the $249 resistance. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened the week 6% higher on Monday. The gains underlined optimism around the company’s turnaround ahead of the earnings report. The company reports earnings on October 18 after the market’s close. Investors are warming up for $2.11 per share in the quarter, compared to $3.19 per share last year. But expectations are rising.
Meta Platforms disappoints investors ‘again’!
Meta's flagship metaverse is struggling to grow the number of MAUs. Loup Ventures' Gene Munster reacts to the news on CNBC Squawk Box. Meta Platforms stock is still up more than 5.0% on Monday morning. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is up more than 5.0% on Monday even after internal...
Uplift DAO and MoonPay partner to simplify Web3 investing
Uplift and MoonPay seek to lower the entry barrier into Web3 investing. The partnership will offer a simple on-ramp for users to buy and sell crypto. Investors can tap into the offering for seamless access to top Web3 projects and early-stage IDOs. Uplift DAO, a fast-growing cross-chain cryptocurrency launchpad that...
Mastercard partners Paxos to help bring crypto trading to banks: report
Mastercard will act as "bridge" to crypto trading via Paxos. The payments giant seeks to make it easy for banks by handling compliance and security. Mastercard partnered Bakkt in October 2021 and recently introduced a risk assessment tool via CipherTrace. Mastercard (NYSE: MA), one of the world’s leading payment providers,...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by...
Why is Bitcoin so correlated with the stock market? A Deep Dive
Bitcoin's correlation with the stock market has picked up immensely this year. Both are being moved by the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. Bitcoin has never before experienced a recession, which investors are overlooking, analyses Dan Ashmore. It’s been a turbulent year in markets, to say the least. But...
XRP price forecast after EVM-compatible sidechain testing begins on XRP ledger
XRP Ledger begins testing ways in which it can deploy smart contracts made on Ethereum on the XRPL. An EVM-compatible sidechain has been launched and its second phase is planned in 2023. In the last 24 hours, the value of XRP (XRP) increased by 2%. Ethereum (ETH/USD) smart contracts are...
Roblox shares jumped 20% on Monday: what happened?
Roblox Corp says its key metrics were encouraging in September. The video game company will report its Q3 results next month. Roblox shares are now trading at Wall Street's average price target. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is up 20% on Monday after the video game company said its key metrics...
Activist investor takes a stake in Splunk: what’s next for this stock?
Starboard Value has a close to 5.0% stake in Splunk Inc. Amy Raskin shares her outlook on the Splunk stock. The software company is down 50% from its YTD high. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is trading up this morning on a report that Starboard Value has a close to 5.0% stake in the analytics and security software company.
Cloudflare should be a $65 stock: Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo upgraded Cloudflare stock to "overweight" on Monday. It expects Cloudflare to be free cash flow positive by the end of CY22. Cloudflare shares are currently down about 60% for the year. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) ended more than 10% up on Monday after a Wells Fargo analyst turned...
KuCoin Wallet announces strategic partnership with Polygon
KuCoin Wallet announced a $35,000 prize pool and NFTs to celebrate the partnership. The official KuCoin ecosystem wallet is a gateway to Web3. Polygon is a leading Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Kucoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the KuCoin crypto exchange ecosystem, has partnered leading Ethereum scaling protocol...
Is Boohoo share price a no-brainer bargain or a value trap?
Boohoo share price has been in a steep sell-off recently. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence pattern. It has also formed a bullish hammer pattern. Boohoo (LON: BOO) share price has been in a freefall in the past few years as concerns about the company continued....
Wall St rallies after Goldman, Lockheed results
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam.
Wall Street extends rally, Treasury yields waver after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged and Treasury yields oscillated on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings and robust factory data fueled investors' risk appetite.
Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.
3 reasons why selling the JPY at current levels is risky business
The USD/JPY climbs above 149 but traders should be aware of the Bank of Japan's possible intervention. Inflation picks up in Japan, which may trigger a reverse in the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Japanese Yen (JPY) tumbled in 2022. After breaking above 116, a level that offered stiff...
Amazon’s employee retention is not prime, according to leaked data
It's somehow worse than you think. Deposit PhotosThe company loses $8 billion a year on employee turnover.
