Netflix stock rose 6% on Monday. The stock is gaining momentum after a series of upgrades. Netflix remains robust but has to overcome the $249 resistance. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened the week 6% higher on Monday. The gains underlined optimism around the company’s turnaround ahead of the earnings report. The company reports earnings on October 18 after the market’s close. Investors are warming up for $2.11 per share in the quarter, compared to $3.19 per share last year. But expectations are rising.

1 DAY AGO