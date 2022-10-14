FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky coach John Calipari is always among the smoothest in front of the media. He showed it against SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday. "Why do you always talk about Arkansas?" Calipari said, interrupting Arkansas Democrat-Gazette veteran Bob Holt's question. "Why do you always...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO