(WSYR-TV) — Singer/songwriter Phillip Myers joins Erik and Christina to discuss the upcoming concert, Sock Out Cancer, that will raise funds to aid the fight against cancer. Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit initiative that aids financially distressed families so they can put all their energy into fighting cancer. It is funded through donations, community-based fundraising efforts and the sale of its signature multi-colored socks, all of which also help raise public awareness of the financial challenges facing families fighting cancer.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO