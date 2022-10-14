Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Dyaisha Fair named to Liberman Award watch list
Springfield, Mass. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) have announced the watch-list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair is one of 20 candidates in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball and one five Atlantic Coast conference (ACC) point guards on the list. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
localsyr.com
SUNY Poly Annual Career Fair featuring over 80 employers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) announced this year’s annual Career Fair will feature over 80 employers from around Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. The event is open to the public and being held on Thursday, October 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00...
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly. The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:. We have proudly served the...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: When will Syracuse area Price Choppers convert to Market 32s?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A viewer named Jim, asked the Your Stories Team the following question:. When will Price Choppers in the Syracuse area become Market 32?. In 2014, Price Chopper announced a $300 million plan to modernize all 135 stores and change the name to Market 32. The...
localsyr.com
“Ted & Amy in the Morning” co-host Ted Long’s wife, Bobbie Long has passed away
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After a fierce battle with liver disease, Ted Long’s wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Long, has passed away. On October 19, the 93Q official Twitter page posted a tweet saying, “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House. Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
localsyr.com
Lights on the Lake to return for its 33rd season
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning November 14, your drive past Onondaga Lake will get a bit brighter. For its 33rd season, Lights on the Lake will be returning to Liverpool. The drive-thru excursion at Onondaga Lake Park will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, and occur...
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 18, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christina discuss the beauty of fall in Central New York, which leads to a talk about adults and Halloween. There was a blackout at the Utica Comets game Monday night forcing the postponement of the their home opener. Plus, how do you feel about the...
localsyr.com
Seasonal overnight parking restrictions in Downtown Syracuse starts November 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting November 1, seasonal odd and even parking restrictions will go into effect for Downtown Syracuse. In order to allow plows to clear the roads, overnight on-street parking will alternate to one side from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. According to the mayors office, the...
localsyr.com
Waiting for the warmth to return to CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season has arrived across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below. It’s brisk with a few rain, graupel (snow pellets) and snow showers tonight, especially north of Syracuse where a band of lake effect is expected to impact areas between about A-Bay and Watertown.
localsyr.com
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Hill’s First Grade Class, Homer
NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
localsyr.com
Oswego duo arrested for third time in three months
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the third time in three months, an Oswego duo has been arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl. The Oswego City Drug Task Force, Oswego City Special Response team, and the Oswego County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on a home on West Albany Street, in the city of Oswego, on October 17.
localsyr.com
“Sock-Out Cancer” benefit concert hits the Landmark Theatre
(WSYR-TV) — Singer/songwriter Phillip Myers joins Erik and Christina to discuss the upcoming concert, Sock Out Cancer, that will raise funds to aid the fight against cancer. Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit initiative that aids financially distressed families so they can put all their energy into fighting cancer. It is funded through donations, community-based fundraising efforts and the sale of its signature multi-colored socks, all of which also help raise public awareness of the financial challenges facing families fighting cancer.
localsyr.com
Remembrance Week at Syracuse University
(WSYR-TV) — This year marks the 34th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988. Dr. Andy Clark of Newcastle University and Dr. Colin Atkinson of the University of the West of Scotland joined the show Wednesday to discuss research talking with first responders who were at the disaster site.
localsyr.com
What’s going around: October 17, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Comments / 0