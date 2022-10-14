Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"
Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Reveals Kevin Feige's Original Plan for Daredevil's Marvel Return
Charlie Cox is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, donning the Daredevil suit once more in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. So far the character has appeared in a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appeared in two She-Hulk episodes as a supporting character. Before long at all, the actor will return as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again, a massive 18-episode Disney+ series that's set to begin filming early next year.
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
ComicBook
Eternals Star Admits He Texts Marvel Co-Stars to Try and Learn Sequel Plans
It's been almost a year since Eternals hit theaters and while the film's ending certainly left things open for the possibility of a sequel, to date a follow up film has not yet been announced. As it turns out, it isn't just fans curious about possible sequel plans. The film's stars are as well, including Barry Keoghan who has an interesting way of trying to find things out. The Druig actor told Uproxx that he texts his co-stars to ask about an Eternals sequel.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk
Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Hulk, Black Adam, and Spawn
Finally, some long-speculated rumors have been confirmed! A plethora of first appearances fill this week's Top Ten. While the list is quite the shade of green, the rare newsstand edition of Spawn #1 makes its first Top 10 appearance, along with a few key Star Wars titles, an indie fan-favorite variant, and the first fall in weeks for Deadpool and Wolverine. Read on to encounter this week's incredibly informative Top Ten!
ComicBook
Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer Featuring Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Released
Marvel's dark Spider-Man tale is now on sale, and a new trailer for Deadly Neighborhood of Spider-Man features music from one of the book's creators: Taboo of the Blackeyed Peas. The five-issue limited series comes from writers Taboo and B. Earl, and artist Juan Ferreyra, and pits Peter Parker against the legendary X-Men villain known as the Demon Bear. Peter's greatest nightmares are brought to the surface in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the comic's trailer features Taboo's "Welcome to the Neighborhood," an original track by the Grammy Award-winning member of the Black Eyed Peas.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Confirmed For Captain America 4 and Marvel's Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is confirmed to be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Director Inks Special Power Poster
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through its debut anime run this Fall, and the director behind the anime is celebrating the second episode of the series with a special new poster highlighting one of its big new additions, Power! The first episode of the new anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to its tragic hero at the center of it all, Denji, but he is only one of the many fan favorite faces we will get to see in action with the rest of the anime. That includes some of the new favorites we got to meet in the newest episode.
ComicBook
Oscar Isaac Chats New Graphic Novel Head Wounds: Sparrow (Exclusive)
When Oscar Isaac isn't saving a galaxy far, far away or fighting crime as the Fist of Khonshu in Marvel's Moon Knight, the actor oversees Mad Gene Media, a production company he operates with his partner and wife Elvira Lind. As of this New Comic Book Day, Head Wounds: Sparrow has been released in comic stores around the country, a production between Isaac's Mad Gene and Legendary Comics.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
ComicBook
Temuera Morrison Reunites With Aquaman Co-star Jason Momoa for New TV Series
Temuera Morrison is best known for playing Jango Fett and Boba Fett in Star Wars, but he also played Tom Curry in the DC Extended Universe. He will soon be reprising his role as Aquaman's father in Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom, but it won't be the actor's only upcoming project with Jason Momoa. Momoa is set to executive produce Chief of War for Apple TV+, which he will also write and star in. According to Variety, Morrison has joined the limited series as King Kahekili, the King of Maui.
ComicBook
Sabine Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo Posts Touching Update About Star Wars: Ahsoka Spinoff
Lucasfilm has used streaming-exclusive television series to flesh out the Star Wars universe, telling stories in live-action and animation that are blowing fans away. One of the next ones on the pipeline is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action Disney+ series that will follow Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as well as a few characters from the beloved animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Among them is Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who fans are very eager to see portray Sabine Wren. As we wait for Ahsoka to get an official release date and more details, Bordizzo recently took to social media to debut a heartfelt update.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Comments / 0