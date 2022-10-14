Chainsaw Man is now making its way through its debut anime run this Fall, and the director behind the anime is celebrating the second episode of the series with a special new poster highlighting one of its big new additions, Power! The first episode of the new anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to its tragic hero at the center of it all, Denji, but he is only one of the many fan favorite faces we will get to see in action with the rest of the anime. That includes some of the new favorites we got to meet in the newest episode.

3 HOURS AGO