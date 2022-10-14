Kansas secures commitment from Elmarko Jackson

The point guard from Connecticut becomes the highest rated recruit in the 2023 class.

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have added another recruit to the 2023 recruiting class, as Elmarko Jackson announced earlier today on the 247Sports YouTube channe l that he would be joining the Jayhawks next season.

Jackson is a 6'3" point guard from South Kent High School in South Kent, CT. He is listed as the 18th overall player at 247Sports and the 63rd overall player at Rivals.

In announcing his commitment, Jackson emphasized his focus on finding a program that would allow him to contribute to a successful team. "For me, going to college, I don't want to be that guy that averages 20 and the team loses. I want to be the guy who contributes hard good minutes and helps a team win."

Jackson shouldn't have to be a guy who carries the team, given the talented 2022 recruiting class and the players that are eligible to return in the 2023 season.

He also mentioned his belief in the development opportunities that he will have as a Jayhawk, and noted that his connection with the coaching staff as a whole.

Jackson has been shooting up the recruiting rankings this summer, and he picked the Jayhawks out of group of offers numbering in the double-digits, including Texas, Miami, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.

His addition gives the Jayhawks the #8 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. The other members in the class are 6'4 combo guard Chris Johnson from Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL and Jamari McDowell from Manvel High School in Manvel, TX.

