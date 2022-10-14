ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Johnson High School fielding an E-sports team

SAVANNAH, Ga. — When people think of high school sports teams, they typically think of traditional sports such as football, basketball and baseball. But for one Savannah-Chatham County public school, that’s not necessarily the case. Johnson High School is no stranger to being the first to do something....
Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
Donation starting for Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Young men in Savannah can receive a free suit and valuable resources to help set them up for success later this month. It is a part of the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience happening in Savannah. The same Mark Cuban from the ABC show "Shark Tank."
These are the spookiest cities in the US

Several locales across the U.S. claim to be king when it comes to Halloween. But three in particular -- Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans and Salem, Massachusetts -- have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. The trio of historic cities, each of them at least a couple of centuries...
What you need to know before heading to the CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. — The CJ Cup is happening this week in Ridgeland, and South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to make sure you arrive and leave safely. They’re expecting large crowds with the field the event is bringing to the Congaree Golf Club. They’ll have extra patrols set up...
Liberty County school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special program

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Liberty County middle school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with it's first-ever program inspired by Latin culture. Students and teachers at Snelson-Golden Middle held the celebration Thursday. It featured traditional food, music, performances and more. The program helped students learn about a culture they might...
Lots of sun and cool today with near record lows tonight

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Cool high pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day and highs near 14˚ below seasonal average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s. It will be cold tonight with frost likely for areas along and west of I-95. The lows are going to be in the mid-30s inland to upper-30 and lower-40s for areas east of I-95. Record low for Savannah is 37 set in 1996.
Near record lows expected Wednesday and Thursday morning

Gear up for a December-like evening as lows tumble by Wednesday morning. Near record lows are expected as Savannah will drop near 40° and inland areas will sit in the upper 30s!. By the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with comfortable, but below-average highs in the low...
SAVANNAH, GA

