WJCL
State Playoffs: Volleyball highlights and final scores for Oct. 18-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball state playoffs are in full swing in Georgia and South Carolina. A handful of GHSA and SCHSL area teams are moving on to the second round set for this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. Highlights and final scores from Oct. 18-19 are below.
WJCL
Johnson High School fielding an E-sports team
SAVANNAH, Ga. — When people think of high school sports teams, they typically think of traditional sports such as football, basketball and baseball. But for one Savannah-Chatham County public school, that’s not necessarily the case. Johnson High School is no stranger to being the first to do something....
WJCL
Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
WJCL
The CJ Cup: Golfers making their way to Ridgeland ahead of Thursday's opening round
RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WJCL
Eagles coming off win over No. 25 JMU, focus attention toward Old Dominion
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) picked up their first conference win of the season (1-2) defeating the No. 25 ranked team in the country on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes 45-38. The Eagles now focus their attention on the Old Dominion Monarchs. Georgia Southern, a team...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from both Savannah...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
WJCL
Donation starting for Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Young men in Savannah can receive a free suit and valuable resources to help set them up for success later this month. It is a part of the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience happening in Savannah. The same Mark Cuban from the ABC show "Shark Tank."
WJCL
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in Savannah in 2023. Here's when tickets go on sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Legendary rockers Journey are headed to Savannah in 2023. On Monday, the Enmarket Arena announced the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band would perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Since forming in the late 1970s, Journey has gone on to sell...
WJCL
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
WJCL
These are the spookiest cities in the US
Several locales across the U.S. claim to be king when it comes to Halloween. But three in particular -- Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans and Salem, Massachusetts -- have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. The trio of historic cities, each of them at least a couple of centuries...
WJCL
What you need to know before heading to the CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. — The CJ Cup is happening this week in Ridgeland, and South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to make sure you arrive and leave safely. They’re expecting large crowds with the field the event is bringing to the Congaree Golf Club. They’ll have extra patrols set up...
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
WJCL
Liberty County school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special program
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Liberty County middle school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with it's first-ever program inspired by Latin culture. Students and teachers at Snelson-Golden Middle held the celebration Thursday. It featured traditional food, music, performances and more. The program helped students learn about a culture they might...
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
WJCL
Lots of sun and cool today with near record lows tonight
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Cool high pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day and highs near 14˚ below seasonal average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s. It will be cold tonight with frost likely for areas along and west of I-95. The lows are going to be in the mid-30s inland to upper-30 and lower-40s for areas east of I-95. Record low for Savannah is 37 set in 1996.
WJCL
Near record lows expected Wednesday and Thursday morning
Gear up for a December-like evening as lows tumble by Wednesday morning. Near record lows are expected as Savannah will drop near 40° and inland areas will sit in the upper 30s!. By the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with comfortable, but below-average highs in the low...
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
