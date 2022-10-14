Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Cool high pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day and highs near 14˚ below seasonal average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s. It will be cold tonight with frost likely for areas along and west of I-95. The lows are going to be in the mid-30s inland to upper-30 and lower-40s for areas east of I-95. Record low for Savannah is 37 set in 1996.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO