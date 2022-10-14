ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Setúbal, Portugal

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Moshinho of their ride in Parque Natural da Arrábida in Setúbal, Portugal. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Les Terres Noires – Digne, France

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by David Albert of their ride along the Terres Noires near Digne, France. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Spearfish, South Dakota

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Todd Bowen, “One of the many reasons to ride gravel are the amazing things you will see. In this case riding gravel on my Lightspeed Watia in Spearfish, SD, I came upon a gate made of old hay rake wheels.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
SPEARFISH, SD
Bikerumor

Best New Hardtail Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Bespoked 2022 delivered some fantastic handmade bicycles, most of which we’d never want to actually ride for worry of chipping their beautiful paint work. Here we take a look at some of the best hardtail mountain bikes that were on display; from price-upon asking titanium gearbox bikes, to alchemy-inspired hardcore steel frames, and a 36er for folk over 2 meters tall, Bespoked had something for everyone. Feast your eyes (and say goodbye to your bank balance).
COLORADO STATE
Bikerumor

Marin Gestalt X10 gravel bike goes super slack for drop bar MTB’ing, bikepacking

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The heavily updated Marin Gestalt X10 goes full trail adventure with downcountry mountain bike inspired geometry and lots of mounts. Not all the mounts, but plenty for off grid bikepacking adventures. Using a similar 67.5º head...
Bikerumor

Kitsbow launches New Fits of their Icon Flannel in time for Fall Flannel Season!

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s flannel season! Time to slip on that comfy plaid shirt and get out for a ride… but you’ve put on some weight over the winter, eh? Not to fear, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel now offers more sizes than ever of their Icon Flannel.
Bikerumor

Curve Big Kev titanium 29er adventure bike gets progressive (monster)gravel-plus upgrade

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Curve goes big with their latest Big Kev titanium adventure gravel bike, scaling up the tires from their gravel GXR for full 29er MTB monster gravel-plus capability off-road. After 3 years of R&D to take the original Kevin further, a bigger Kev now sports room for up to 29 x 2.35″ tires, with more progressive off-road tuned geometry to match…

Comments / 0

Community Policy