Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Todd Bowen, “One of the many reasons to ride gravel are the amazing things you will see. In this case riding gravel on my Lightspeed Watia in Spearfish, SD, I came upon a gate made of old hay rake wheels.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO