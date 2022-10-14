Read full article on original website
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Setúbal, Portugal
Photo submitted by Moshinho of their ride in Parque Natural da Arrábida in Setúbal, Portugal. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Les Terres Noires – Digne, France
Photo submitted by David Albert of their ride along the Terres Noires near Digne, France. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Spearfish, South Dakota
Photo submitted by Todd Bowen, "One of the many reasons to ride gravel are the amazing things you will see. In this case riding gravel on my Lightspeed Watia in Spearfish, SD, I came upon a gate made of old hay rake wheels." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: New Flat Top Bottle King Cage works w/ Nalgene & Insulated Steel Bottles!
Here we are again, counting down the days to the 2022 Philly Bike Expo! We have another product launch to announce, but this time, it's by the PBE exhibitor King Cage!. You might know King...
Parlee’s New Sky Ridge Carbon Gravel Wheels Highlight Parlee Chebacco XD LE Review
Parlee has been making beautiful custom carbon road bikes in Massachusetts for over 20 years. Originally focused on custom road rockets, in 2015 Bob and the team released the go-anywhere Chebacco which has become their best seller.
Best New Hardtail Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Bespoked 2022 delivered some fantastic handmade bicycles, most of which we'd never want to actually ride for worry of chipping their beautiful paint work. Here we take a look at some of the best hardtail mountain bikes that were on display; from price-upon asking titanium gearbox bikes, to alchemy-inspired hardcore steel frames, and a 36er for folk over 2 meters tall, Bespoked had something for everyone. Feast your eyes (and say goodbye to your bank balance).
Marin Gestalt X10 gravel bike goes super slack for drop bar MTB’ing, bikepacking
The heavily updated Marin Gestalt X10 goes full trail adventure with downcountry mountain bike inspired geometry and lots of mounts. Not all the mounts, but plenty for off grid bikepacking adventures. Using a similar 67.5º head...
Kitsbow launches New Fits of their Icon Flannel in time for Fall Flannel Season!
It's flannel season! Time to slip on that comfy plaid shirt and get out for a ride… but you've put on some weight over the winter, eh? Not to fear, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel now offers more sizes than ever of their Icon Flannel.
Curve Big Kev titanium 29er adventure bike gets progressive (monster)gravel-plus upgrade
Curve goes big with their latest Big Kev titanium adventure gravel bike, scaling up the tires from their gravel GXR for full 29er MTB monster gravel-plus capability off-road. After 3 years of R&D to take the original Kevin further, a bigger Kev now sports room for up to 29 x 2.35″ tires, with more progressive off-road tuned geometry to match…
