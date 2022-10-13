Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states

TAUNTON— It was a drizzly Thursday but that didn’t put a stop to all of the high school sports action in the Greater Taunton area.

Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights of the day.

Field Hockey: Taunton vs. North Attleboro

SCORE: North Attleboro 6, Taunton 0

LOCATION: Taunton High School

RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League)

NEXT GAME: Monday at Franklin

Volleyball: Taunton vs. North Attleboro

SCORE: North Attleboro 3, Taunton 2

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.

NEXT GAME: Friday at Canton

Boys Soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham at Nauset

SCORE: Nauset 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 1

LOCATION: Nauset Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 0-12 (0-5 Southeast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Brockton

Boys Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Blue Hills

SCORE: Blue Hills 3, Bristol-Plymouth 2

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 2-11-1 (0-9-1 Mayflower League)

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Tri-County

Girls Soccer: Bristol-Plymouth at Blue Hills

SCORE: Blue Hills 5, Bristol-Plymouth 1

LOCATION: Blue Hills Regional Technical High School

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 3-9-2 (0-3-0 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Genander scored the lone Craftsmen goal in the second half.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Tri-County

Golf: Bristol-Plymouth at Mayflower League Championship

LOCATION: Acushnet River Valley

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 6-7-1 (3-4-1 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Ben Sirois shot a 77 (+5) to finish in the top four and qualify for states while Devlin Maloney shot an 88 (+16) and Donn Azar and Matt Cabral shot personal bests.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Tri-County

Volleyball: Bristol-Plymouth vs. Blue Hills

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 3, Blue Hills 0

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School

DATE: Oct. 13

RECORD: 8-7 (3-4 MAC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Madelyn Easterday had three digs, 10 assists, four kills and three aces. Ada Booras had three digs, a kill and nine aces. Amanda Hull had four digs, three kills and three aces.

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. South Shore Tech