North Carolina State

WVNews

Coalition seeks voting access for Marylanders awaiting trial

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Thousands of Maryland residents will not cast a ballot in this year’s election because they are behind bars. They have not had their voting rights taken from them. In fact, they have not been convicted of a crime. But because they are in jail...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

West Virginia unemployment rate rises to 4% in September

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched upward one-tenth of a percentage point to 4% in September, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia. The number of unemployed state residents rose 500 to 31,500. Total employment declined 1,600 over the month. The national...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

