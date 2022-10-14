ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLF

Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA

COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Drought watch remains for 20 counties, lifted for 16 counties

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

PA House Debate at University of Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Election day is just three weeks away - so the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County - is hosting a series of debates for house and senate candidates. Tuesday's event featured House seat candidates Kyle Mullins and William Torbeck. The debate took...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Man leads police on chase going 100 mph with child in the car

EAST UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police say a Mount Carmel man is facing charges after fleeing from police with a 10-year-old child in the car. According to Skook News, the East Union Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:45 PM, an officer was monitoring the 900 Block of Center Street in Sheppton when he observed a Black Acura Convertible.
SHEPPTON, PA
WOLF

Boozy B's hosts annual Wizarding Fall Fest weekend

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The magic was in Wilkes-Barre this weekend with Boozy B’s 3rd annual wizarding fall fest weekend. There were over 20 vendors, a raffle, various activities and Boozy B’s was serving drinks for all ages. Lovers of Harry Potter loved the event. “I love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Voter registration deadline quickly approaching in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There are almost 8.8 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, with only a week to go until the registration deadline, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. “Traditionally, midterm elections do not really have the type of enthusiasm that we see in a presidential,” Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Debate continues over mail-in ballots

Just three weeks until the general elections and uncertainty over mail-in ballots remains. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower court decision made in May that required undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania. This decision could impact thousands of votes, which may make a difference in tight races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child

PA (WOLF) — Over 4,5000 locations will open during National Collection Week to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. National Collection Week runs from November 14th through November 21st. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Doctor: Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — John Fetterman is recovering well from his stroke suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical information released to the public to confirm that the candidate for U.S. Senator is in good health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Agriculture Dept. launches new PA Preferred website

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Department launched a new website connecting Pennsylvanians with PA Products. This will help to support the increased demand for direct connections between farmers and consumers. Customers can now search for their favorite products such as freshly grown crops and more. The website...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Reminder: Voter registration deadline just one week away!

PA (WOLF) — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman today reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week – until Oct. 24 – to register to vote in the November general election. In addition to registering to vote through the state's online voter registration (OVR) site, Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA Senate explores data privacy provisions in education sector

Harrisburg, PA — Protecting privacy. Two Pennsylvania Senate committees held a joint hearing to explore potential legislation to protect data in schools. “We need to protect that data,” said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) York County. An extensive panel testified before the Senate Communications and Technology and Education Committees....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

