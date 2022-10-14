Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
WOLF
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
WOLF
Drought watch remains for 20 counties, lifted for 16 counties
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While...
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WOLF
PA House Debate at University of Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Election day is just three weeks away - so the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County - is hosting a series of debates for house and senate candidates. Tuesday's event featured House seat candidates Kyle Mullins and William Torbeck. The debate took...
WOLF
Man leads police on chase going 100 mph with child in the car
EAST UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police say a Mount Carmel man is facing charges after fleeing from police with a 10-year-old child in the car. According to Skook News, the East Union Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:45 PM, an officer was monitoring the 900 Block of Center Street in Sheppton when he observed a Black Acura Convertible.
WOLF
Boozy B's hosts annual Wizarding Fall Fest weekend
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The magic was in Wilkes-Barre this weekend with Boozy B’s 3rd annual wizarding fall fest weekend. There were over 20 vendors, a raffle, various activities and Boozy B’s was serving drinks for all ages. Lovers of Harry Potter loved the event. “I love...
WOLF
Boyer's new EEASY Lids: First jar lid innovation in over 75 years
PA (WOLF) — The state of Pennsylvania is in for a treat, Boyer’s Food Markets announced today its new line of in-house private-label pasta sauces. All sauces come complete with the EEASY Lid, which is the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The EEASY Lid allows...
WOLF
Voter registration deadline quickly approaching in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There are almost 8.8 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, with only a week to go until the registration deadline, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. “Traditionally, midterm elections do not really have the type of enthusiasm that we see in a presidential,” Pennsylvania...
WOLF
Debate continues over mail-in ballots
Just three weeks until the general elections and uncertainty over mail-in ballots remains. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower court decision made in May that required undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania. This decision could impact thousands of votes, which may make a difference in tight races.
WOLF
Year-long investigation leads to two drug-related arrests in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After nearly a year of investigating, the Lehman Township Police Department has arrested two people they say were selling a variety of illegal drugs in the Lakesilkworth area. Police executed a search warrant at 247 Lakeside Drive, Lake Silkworth, on Friday. Officials say...
WOLF
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
PA (WOLF) — Over 4,5000 locations will open during National Collection Week to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. National Collection Week runs from November 14th through November 21st. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies,...
WOLF
Doctor: Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — John Fetterman is recovering well from his stroke suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical information released to the public to confirm that the candidate for U.S. Senator is in good health.
WOLF
Agriculture Dept. launches new PA Preferred website
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Department launched a new website connecting Pennsylvanians with PA Products. This will help to support the increased demand for direct connections between farmers and consumers. Customers can now search for their favorite products such as freshly grown crops and more. The website...
WOLF
Reminder: Voter registration deadline just one week away!
PA (WOLF) — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman today reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week – until Oct. 24 – to register to vote in the November general election. In addition to registering to vote through the state's online voter registration (OVR) site, Pennsylvanians...
WOLF
PA Senate explores data privacy provisions in education sector
Harrisburg, PA — Protecting privacy. Two Pennsylvania Senate committees held a joint hearing to explore potential legislation to protect data in schools. “We need to protect that data,” said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) York County. An extensive panel testified before the Senate Communications and Technology and Education Committees....
Comments / 0