FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
kmyu.tv
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
kmyu.tv
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
kmyu.tv
Provo ranked amongst top 10 cities for 'best sober living' in United States, survey says
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo was ranked eighth among the top 10 cities in the country for sober living, according to a recent study. The report suggests because of its few bars and low population of heavy drinkers, Provo is the best city in the United States for limiting temptations as well.
kmyu.tv
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
kmyu.tv
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
kmyu.tv
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Spectrum Academy breaks ground on new facility for students on autism spectrum
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Spectrum Academy on Oct. 12 broke ground on a new Spectrum Transition and Academic Resource School in North Salt Lake to increase available spots for students with autism. STARS specializes in students with a range of special needs who qualify for Spectrum Academy's...
kmyu.tv
Teens charged as adults in connection with fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting and attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City back in September. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.
kmyu.tv
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
kmyu.tv
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
