October 2022 is a special year for Helena’s Amanda Traywick – it marked her 25th anniversary working for the city of Helena. Originally from Rehobeth, Traywick moved to Helena in 1996 and began working for the city a year later. In 2008, she was appointed to the position of city clerk/treasurer, and since then she has served as President of the Shelby County City Clerk’s Association, been nominated for the Municipal Clerk of the Year for the state of Alabama, and other monumental achievements.

