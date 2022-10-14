Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo’s season comes to a close at Super Regional tournament
MONTGOMERY – Montevallo played their last match of the 2022 season during the first-round pairings of the Class 4A AHSAA South Regional Tournament. The Bulldogs played their final game at the Montgomery Cramton Bowl during the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs closed out their season with a 3-0 loss to Satsuma.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 10
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we talk about the big showdown between Thompson and Hoover for the region championship. We also break down all of the other games, including several important region matchups. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 52:06 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s DeFoor wins national award for coaching
LITTLE ROCK – For almost three decades, the Frank Broyles Foundation has awarded its football coaches across the country. In 2018, the award expanded to honor the careers of high school coaches. The selection committee is made up of some of the 16 national championship-winning coaches and famed ESPN...
Shelby Reporter
Calera, Briarwood, Thompson have players named to Alabama All-Star roster
Several local football players continue to represent Shelby County in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mobile and the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players for this year’s game after receiving nominations from coaches...
Shelby Reporter
Hoover City Council approves upgrades to SPHS baseball field
HOOVER – The Hoover City council voted on a resolution that will lead to upgrades to the baseball field for Spain Park High School in a city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17. The approved resolution is a significant collaboration between the city of Hoover and Hoover City Schools.
Shelby Reporter
UM Celebrates 126 Years of ‘Montevallo Moments’ on Founders’ Day
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo celebrated 126 years on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a morning convocation and the dedication of the Charles Webb Jr. Post Office—the second Black man in UM history to have a facility named for him—on the afternoon of Founders’ Day. The...
Shelby Reporter
City Faces: Amanda Traywick
October 2022 is a special year for Helena’s Amanda Traywick – it marked her 25th anniversary working for the city of Helena. Originally from Rehobeth, Traywick moved to Helena in 1996 and began working for the city a year later. In 2008, she was appointed to the position of city clerk/treasurer, and since then she has served as President of the Shelby County City Clerk’s Association, been nominated for the Municipal Clerk of the Year for the state of Alabama, and other monumental achievements.
Shelby Reporter
Hoover celebrates fall with new Hay Hoover event
HOOVER– Despite a slight name change, fall festivities were in full swing on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Veterans Park in Hoover. This year, the city made a shift from its annual Hoover Hayride event to Hay Hoover, but that didn’t keep the traditional family fun from taking place throughout the first year of the new festival, including the hayrides.
Shelby Reporter
OMSP Harvest Festival set for Oct. 23
PELHAM – Harvest Festival is a day chalked full of fun and fall festivities in Oak Mountain State Park. Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events Coordinator Anna Jones said the park is excited for the...
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham discusses OMA proposal
PELHAM – The city of Pelham has responded to speculation that Live Nation could possibly be closing Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for a new state-of-the-art amphitheater in north Birmingham. Jefferson County’s leaders pitched a proposal on Tuesday, Oct. 17 detailing a plan that entailed a $50 million concert venue be...
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster plans 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is gearing up for the 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Buck Creek Trail and the Municipal Green near city hall and the Senior Center help to provide the venue for the event.
Shelby Reporter
City of Hoover unveils new classroom for cybersecurity education
HOOVER – On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. a ribbon cutting was held for the unveiling of a new, state-of-the-art classroom inside the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover. Located at the Hoover Public Safety Center, the NCFI is a federally funded institute that trains state, local, tribal...
Shelby Reporter
Meet the poets of Shelby County
PELHAM – Poetry is popping in the Shelby County area. A debut open mic poetry event occurred Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Pelham Library and proved that poets of Shelby County are here to stay. An emerging poetry scene in Shelby County is growing, and resident poets are hoping...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea City Council approves proclamations, donation to CHHS wrestling
CHELSEA – The Chelsea mayor made proclamations for the month of November, and the Chelsea City Council approved the donation of funds to the CHHS wrestling program during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. During the meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer declared November 2022 as “National Hospice and...
Shelby Reporter
AmFirst donates $150,000 three local non-profits
BIRMINGHAM – America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) announced it raised a total of $150,000 to benefit three local non-profit agencies as a result of its 2022 Community First Initiative. Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, The Literacy Council of Central Alabama and YouthServe each received $50,000, representing the...
Shelby Reporter
Grateful Lotus Boutique holds grand opening in Helena
HELENA – The citizens of Helena now have a new brick-and-mortar fashion hotspot to support in the form of the Grateful Lotus Clothing and Gifts boutique. Members of the Helena City Council, Helena Business Association and excited patrons gathered outside the storefront on Saturday morning, Oct. 15 to celebrate the store’s official opening with a special ribbon cutting.
Shelby Reporter
County Commission approves 2023 FY budget
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission has approved the budget for the Fiscal Year 2023. The Commission has a proposed an operational general fund budget of more than $77 million with total revenues short of $167 million. “In general, I think this has been a very difficult budget as...
