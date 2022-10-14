ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured

Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Birmingham, AL
