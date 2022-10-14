Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Police say Alabama man shot at neighbor’s house following Crimson Tide’s Tennessee loss
Florence police arrested a man Saturday after investigators say he shot at his neighbor’s house following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. According to WAFF, police say Franks was involved...
Alabama’s largest Starbucks coming to Huntsville Autograph Collection Hotel
A new hotel development in Huntsville means that the largest Starbucks location in Alabama will be coming to the Rocket City. The cafe will be situated in the $40 million Autograph Collection by Marriott, which will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, 2nd largest in the country, going strong at 60
Cummings Research Park began as an idea by the architect of America’s race to the moon and a land purchase by two leaders of an engineering firm who wanted to carry out the vision. It is now the second largest research park in the country and fourth largest in...
Huntsville’s Lewter Hardware making way for ‘8-10 story’ building, family expects
The future is becoming clearer for the prime downtown Huntsville property occupied for nearly a century by now-closed Lewter Hardware. That future likely includes a new restaurant and current owner Mac Lewter said Friday, “I fully expect an 8-10 story complex.”. A 10-story complex would be one of downtown...
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer’s trial to begin: Alabama man faces possible execution in 3 murders
A Marshall County circuit judge this morning will hear arguments on whether a man accused of killing three people four years ago should receive the death penalty as his capital murder trial begins. Jury selection is expected to follow in the case of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 55, charged with capital...
In ‘green energy’ initiative, Huntsville Utilities to purchase solar power
For the first time, Huntsville Utilities will purchase electricity from a provider other than TVA. The new project will be part of a green initiative for the utility company while providing what’s expected to be a cost savings, according to CEO Wes Kelley. The city council last week unanimously...
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
British man confesses to stabbing Alabama fiancée’s father, burying him in concrete, documents state
A British man who confessed to killing and burying the father of his fiancée in a concrete-filled barrel in DeKalb County four years ago gave a detailed confession of the crime, according to court documents. Marcus Gordon “Marky” Ricketts, 22, pleaded guilty to murder charges and received a 20-year...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0