ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Easy SNL Halloween Costumes And How To Buy Them

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9tRS_0iYRNw3t00

Halloween can be an overwhelming task. Trying to put costumes together either brings people immense joy or absolute dread. If you are like me and live in the dread camp, I have a solution for you. The classic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live has nearly 50 years of hilarious characters that make for great Halloween costumes, and lots of them are super easy to put together.

With a ton of SNL’s popular sketches that get millions of views, there are plenty of costume ideas that are recognizable, funny and easy. I’ve put together five unique and easy options for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlL88_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: NBC)

The Yeet Skirt Guys

Timothée Chalamet may have left fans swooning with his impersonation of Harry Styles , but the sketch of his that I love, and that will inspire a great costume, is the Yeet Skirt guys. This costume was popular last year, and I feel like will be a great one for years to come. Chalamet and Pete Davidson play two rappers, who are not good at their jobs and their main lyric is, you guessed it, “Yeet” and “Skirt.”

Even though Pete Davidson left SNL last season, this sketch should live on forever as a staple Halloween costume. All you need is a sweat suit, some accessories and your rapping skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoSa3_0iYRNw3t00

Men's Sports Tracksuits Clothes Outfits Set, Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodies Sweatshirt+Sweatpants 2 Pcs Fall Winter Sweatsuits for $33.99 at Amazon View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXNzb_0iYRNw3t00

Gold Chain for Men with Dollar Sign Pendant Necklace for $14.98 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilcB1_0iYRNw3t00

Hanes Men's X-Temp T-Shirt 2 Pack for $11 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1rfI_0iYRNw3t00

Southpole Men's Basic Active Fleece Jogger Pants-Regular and Big & Tall Sizes for $14.95 on Amazon . View Deal

If you really want to go above and beyond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaOH5_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: The Lonely Island)

The Lonely Island

Another super easy, music-related SNL costume is to be the dudes of The Lonely Island. By following this simple guide, you can dress like The Lonely Island in their best videos like “I’m On A Boat” or “YOLO.” Honestly, the most important part of pulling off this fit is knowing the lyrics to your favorite Lonely Island songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mdfeu_0iYRNw3t00

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket for $53.70 on Amazon View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FTh7_0iYRNw3t00

Gildan Women's Heavy Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, 2-Pack for $12.47 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBBDL_0iYRNw3t00

WebDeals Retro - Classic 80s Style Sunglasses Vintage Rectangle for $6.99 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKyte_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: NBC)

The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party

Put on a pink party dress and your best Valley Girl accent, and you’ll be this iconic Cecily Strong character. Every so often she would show up on Weekend Update to talk with (more like call out) Seth Meyers. The trick, though, is to do the accent, but don’t actually be the girl people wish they hadn’t started a conversation with at the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PS5Z_0iYRNw3t00

Rooscier Women's Ruched V Neck Off Shoulder Bodycon Sexy Party Club Midi Dress for $36.99 on Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUa11_0iYRNw3t00

Nodykka Clutch Purses For Women Evening Bags Sparkling Shoulder Envelope Party Cross Body Handbags on Amazon for $14.99 . View Deal

Bonus points if you also grab:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KHE6_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: NBC)

Target Lady

Enthusiasm and a red vest is really all you need to pull off Kristen Wiig’s Target Lady. Her character would excitedly check out customers at Target in the 2010s, and it’s hilarious. While you don’t need a bowl cut, it would for sure help sell the look. However, I think as long as you have the vest and the hand gestures, you’ll be good to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00J0pY_0iYRNw3t00

TopTie Adult Volunteer Activity Vest Supermarket Uniform Vests Clerk Workwear for $7.99 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf1pO_0iYRNw3t00

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Linen Shirt for $24 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlHm3_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: NBC)

Vance From What's Up With That

This one might be a bit of a deeper cut, but for those who get it, it’s hilarious. Vance is the guy in the background of the “What’s Up With That” sketches. Jason Sudeikis, now of Ted Lasso fame, plays the background dancer, and he’s hysterical. Bust out the tracksuit and the moves, and you’ll be ready to rock a Halloween party with this easy costume.

Don't be like everyone and be Ted Lasso; be Vance instead!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uqFc_0iYRNw3t00

Adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket for $64.99 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBkmd_0iYRNw3t00

Adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Pants for $50.79 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6H2Z_0iYRNw3t00

Gold Chain Necklace, 22 Inch Golden Ultra Luxury Looking Feeling Real Solid 14K Gold plated Curb Fake Neck Chain for Party Dancing for $9.98 on Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sElej_0iYRNw3t00

(Image credit: NBC)

Mom Jeans

While mom jeans have come back into style, this sketch shows the jeans off in a funny way and makes for a great costume. So grab a pair of mom jeans, hike them up as far as you can and do the little dance that Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do in the early 2000s sketch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DHw8_0iYRNw3t00

American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean for $70 on Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lp2OR_0iYRNw3t00

Port Authority L500 Ladies Silk Touch Polo on Amazon for $15.89. View Deal

You'll really be pulling off the mom look if you add:

Season 48 of SNL has begun with new hosts and musical guests, and it will stay a staple on the 2022 TV schedule through this season of TV. If you are looking for a culturally relevant, funny and easy Halloween costume, look no further than SNL .

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Keke Palmer Shares Thoughts On Possibly Joining The MCU After Fans Campaign For Her To Play Rogue In X-Men Reboot

While it feels like just about every great actor is snatching up a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are numerous talents who feel like they’d be a great fit for the superhero world, but have yet to be cast in a role. Within the past month, fans have been getting behind the idea of Nope star Keke Palmer being part of the new X-Men as Rogue. What does the actress think of the fan cast?
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy