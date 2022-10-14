ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral stays mild this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was an upbeat feeling in the air throughout the newsroom on Monday because of the afternoon sunshine and temperatures that touched 50 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Following last week’s preview of winter — I have to admit — it was nice to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds and heavy rain moves into Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong low continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this morning, with widespread rain and high winds set to impact Southeast Alaska over the next 36 to 48 hours. While the low itself will move through the Gulf of Alaska, little impacts will be felt in Southcentral Alaska. Some showers and breezy conditions can be expected for Southcentral, with the heaviest rain expected from Kodiak through parts of Prince William Sound.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A return to "normal" Fall weather

Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

National Weather Service & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providing critical weather impact-based information for the protection of life and property is the mission of the National Weather Service. One month since former Typhoon Merbok caused widespread destruction along Alaska’s west coast, forecasters in Alaska are beginning to look at how well they predicted the storm’s surge, and what could be done better in the future, in both messaging and delivery.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Freezing rain and snow arrive this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low spinning over the Aleutians is helping to draw warm, moist air north to Alaska as we head into the weekend. Anchorage and surrounding areas should be aware that freezing rain is likely, so roads and sidewalks will be slippery. Winter weather advisory starts Saturday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
KTAR.com

Valley forecast to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend

PHOENIX — A weather disturbance from the west is set to hit Arizona this weekend, bringing thunder and showers to many parts of the state. Areas of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain, the bulk of which is expected to fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
alaskasnewssource.com

NWS & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating

Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center. Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer. Business owners, like Wes Artz who owns the Palmer Bar downtown, have been growing frustrated by the transient individuals yelling at pedestrians, panhandling, and leaving used needles in public areas.
PALMER, AK
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters

Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy