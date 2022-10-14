ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong low continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this morning, with widespread rain and high winds set to impact Southeast Alaska over the next 36 to 48 hours. While the low itself will move through the Gulf of Alaska, little impacts will be felt in Southcentral Alaska. Some showers and breezy conditions can be expected for Southcentral, with the heaviest rain expected from Kodiak through parts of Prince William Sound.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO