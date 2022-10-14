Read full article on original website
Class AA soccer: Missoula Sentinel programs, Big Sky girls advance in first round
MISSOULA — The Class AA soccer playoffs are officially underway in Montana with first round games beginning on Tuesday. The city of Missoula played host to three of those games to kick off the opening round. Missoula Sentinel's girls program topped Kalispell Flathead 3-0 to start the day, as...
Montana libero Sarina Moreno named Big Sky Player of the Week after career night
MISSOULA — Montana libero Sarina Moreno has been named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after a career-high 35 digs helped lead Montana to victory against Northern Arizona. The defensive effort helped hold the Lumberjacks under a .200 hitting percentage as Montana won a five set thriller.
Junior Bergen, Montana's highlight-maker, featured this week on the Grizzly Insider
MISSOULA — Montana sophomore receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen is the featured guest this week on MTN Sports' Grizzly Insider show. Bergen, a graduate of Billings Senior High School, has displayed his big-play ability again this season with four receiving touchdowns and one punt return TD through six games. Bergen had a highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, hauling in a pass with one hand in the back of the end zone against Idaho.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell
Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release. Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed...
Missoula police seek information for investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking to identify a person regarding an investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Settlement reached from Western Montana Fair 2018 accident
In August 2018, emergency personnel responded to reports of an injured girl at the county fairgrounds. The girl had fallen from a carnival ride dubbed the Typhoon and was transported to the hospital.
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
