NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a row
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The City
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real Problem
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder (L) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (R) on the field during warm ups prior to their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward (29) runs during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
Amazon to stream first-ever Black Friday game in 2023
A Black Friday NFL game will make its debut in 2023. Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that Prime Video will stream the first-ever traditional shopping-day game on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. "Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we're excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media. "Amazon is uniquely positioned...
Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster. Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but...
Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the...
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
Steelers, Dolphins hope to get injured QBs back on field
Fresh off snapping a four-game losing streak last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to extend Miami’s own skid to
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
WNBA on Brittney Griner's birthday: 'We won't forget you'
WNBA star Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison on Tuesday as friends, family and the league vowed to keep fighting for her release. "We will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you," the WNBA posted on Twitter. "The W won't be the same until you're home." Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow-area airport when authorities found vape cartridges...
VIRAL: Palo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Palo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Jazz season bringing in revenue for local businesses
Wednesday is the Jazz Home Opener, marking the beginning of a new era for the team. Local businesses near the Vivint Arena say when there's a Jazz game, they see an influx of fans walking through their doors
